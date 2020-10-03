 Skip to content
(CBC)   Regina police on the lookout for criminal hand after brazen theft of thousands of dollars worth of: A) jewelry, B) electronics, C) Crest white strips?   (cbc.ca) divider line
6
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not of the gender, so let me ask... Where would you hide Crest White Strips in your Regina?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sennoma: I'm not of the gender, so let me ask... Where would you hide Crest White Strips in your Regina?


Behind the teeth until you need to use them.

ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Once upon a time I worked in a Shoppers, and Crest White Strips were stolen a LOT. I have no idea why.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
",,caper.." - BatMan would be proud
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
PhotoshopCrazy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Their teeth must be seriously jacked-up from years of white strips use, but blame something in the coffee that's speeding-up the stain appearance that only 10+ strips a day can fix. Fools!
 
