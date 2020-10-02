 Skip to content
(WSAW Wausau) Weeners Ow Ow Ow Ow Ow   (wsaw.com)
13
    Weeners, Police, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, Wood County Crime Stoppers, Wood County, Wisconsin, Marathon County, Wisconsin, new app, Crime, Wisconsin Rapids Police Department  
ghost_who_walks [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I nearly threw my phone away in sympathetic reaction to that. How drunk/drugfarked do you have to be to walk away from that?
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now that is dedication to whatever cause was on his Point Beer sloshed mind.

He was obviously yelling over to somebody else. I'm sure something to the tune of "Oh my farking hands feet asscrack and balls hurt."

/There has to be blood on that piece of clothing draped over the second strand. DNA testing will re-expose this idiot.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
owmyballs.jpg...

That took some serious dedication/pain deadening drugs. I mean he was standing on/gripping hard a lot of the sharp pointy things long before his family jewels got involved in the 'fun'.

Or maybe he always has wanted a pierced scrotum & didn't have the cash to have it done professionally.

American ingenuity at it's ... finest?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
•crosses legs involuntarily•
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Wood County Crime Stoppers have a new app to help solve crime. The new app, P3, can be downloaded for free onto your phone or used online at http://p3tips.com/index.htm This new app does eliminate the text-a-tip program...

Uh, yeah, speaking of eliminating tips...
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What is he doing?
(a little later)
What is he doing?
(a little later)
What is he doing?
(a little later)
WTF Why Why Why Crap Crap Dafarkbbqsauce!!!(and you know he's gonna need to do it again to get out)
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've crossed a normal barbed wire fence many times over the years. Trust me that was some serious freaking barbed wire.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: owmyballs.jpg...

That took some serious dedication/pain deadening drugs. I mean he was standing on/gripping hard a lot of the sharp pointy things long before his family jewels got involved in the 'fun'.

Or maybe he always has wanted a pierced scrotum & didn't have the cash to have it done professionally.

American ingenuity at it's ... finest?


I remember hearing lots of stories about people on acid getting naked and climbing over barbed wire back in the 80s.
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Based on the comments, I'm glad I passed on this one.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How did he get out?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe he turned Jewish and wanted to give himself a circumcision.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ghost_who_walks: I nearly threw my phone away in sympathetic reaction to that. How drunk/drugfarked do you have to be to walk away from that?


You have to have lived there. That is normal for that town. The normal amount of meth.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They seemed very careful. I guess you can't snag clothes on the bob war if you're not wearing any.

The preferred way to deal with that is heavy vinyl mats out of someone's car.
 
