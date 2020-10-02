 Skip to content
(The COVID Tracking Project)   A reminder that 50,000 other Americans also tested positive for Covid-19 today   (covidtracking.com) divider line
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Remember what Trump said to Bob Woodward:

"It moves rapidly, Bob. It moves rapidly and viciously. If you're the wrong person and if it gets you, your life is pretty much over if you're in the wrong group."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
50,000 today.

50,000 yesterday.

50,000 tomorrow.

50,000 the day after.

All because the people who tested positive today decided to treat it like a hoax and did nothing to protect Americans. Worse than that, they did everything they could to convince as many people as they could that it isn't serious, it's just the flu, and that the elderly should be proud to die for the economy.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x387]


In reality they should be educating their viewers on how succession works and how Republican slates of electors will choose who to vote for in December.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SCIENCE MATTERS...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Long ago, a storm was heading toward the city of Quin'lat. The people sought protection within the walls, all except one man who remained outside.

I went to him and asked what he was doing.

"I am not afraid," he said. "I will not hide my face behind stone and mortar. I will stand before the wind and make it respect me."

I honored his choice and went inside. The next day, the storm came; and the man was killed.

The wind does not respect a fool."
 
Al!
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We're number 1! We're number 1!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I bet if you offered a deal to Trump, you die and those 50 000 people are saved and none of them die, he would say NO... and the medias would still suck his dick.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thanks!
 
scalpod
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah, but they're a bunch of losers and suckers.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: SCIENCE MATTERS...
[i.imgur.com image 850x637]


Needs more Green Man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smeag0l
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


90% survival rate * 50, 0000 = 45,000 will live.  You unlucky 5,000 are SOL.

We're hunger games now.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

smeag0l: [Fark user image image 651x383]

90% survival rate * 50, 0000 = 45,000 will live.  You unlucky 5,000 are SOL.

We're hunger games now.


Well I am getting awfully farking tired so I volunteer as tribute
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meh. Our corporate slave masters would have never let us do what was needed. Now shut up and get back to work citizen.
 
