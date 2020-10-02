 Skip to content
(WYMT Hazard)   Three out of three is bad   (wkyt.com)
14
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the ped was drilling for oil?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


So who gets the points?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a very lucky person.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst Frogger player ever.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GTA IRL
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: GTA IRL


IKR? OMG.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel really bad for reading that as a triple play.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meet Joe Black - Brad Pitt gets hit by two cars
Youtube mikj8eDKxMQ
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Denjiro: [YouTube video: Meet Joe Black - Brad Pitt gets hit by two cars]


Only two?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

croesius: Denjiro: [YouTube video: Meet Joe Black - Brad Pitt gets hit by two cars]

Only two?

[Fark user image 425x228] [View Full Size image _x_]


came for this thanks
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

croesius: Denjiro: [YouTube video: Meet Joe Black - Brad Pitt gets hit by two cars]

Only two?

[Fark user image 425x228] [View Full Size image _x_]


After the debates, that's quite relaxing.
TY!
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ZMugg: croesius: Denjiro: [YouTube video: Meet Joe Black - Brad Pitt gets hit by two cars]

Only two?

[Fark user image 425x228] [View Full Size image _x_]

After the debates, that's quite relaxing.
TY!


My favorite part might be the endless suitcases.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Okay, the pedestrian was crossing the road at a quarter till midnight. Maybe the first driver didn't see the pedestrian. The next two drivers, however should have noticed that the first (and then the second vehicle) came to a sudden stop and hit something. Why did they continue to drive as though no additional caution was warranted?
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

croesius: Denjiro: [YouTube video: Meet Joe Black - Brad Pitt gets hit by two cars]

Only two?

[Fark user image image 425x228]


Some say he's still being hit to this day.
 
