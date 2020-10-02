 Skip to content
22
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think he is beyond needing an injury attorney, subby.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The case was set to go to trial in January, but as almost always happens when personal-injury lawyers weigh their prospects in front of a jury, something gave. Barnes told me he asked himself, "Are we actually going to have a trial?" It didn't make sense. He and Cellino reached a settlement to break up the firm, including a deal on the Sturm case. In September, the famous ads stopped. The jingle went silent. The phone number will soon be mothballed. The two men have agreed not to disparage each other (mostly).

Two firms will take the place of Cellino & Barnes: The Barnes Firm and Cellino Law. The final step before separating was for Cellino and Barnes to make offers to the lawyers they wanted to take with them and for the lawyers to choose sides. Slightly more than half went with Cellino, with most of the upstate lawyers sticking with him and the NYC lawyers with Barnes. Both men see glory days ahead, and each wishes the other great success.

via nymag.com 9/14/20
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's only if he's hurt in a car.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least it wasn't Barnes & Barnes.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Context HOTY candidate there Subby, well done.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice headline subby.
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: Nice headline subby.


THANKS
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Context HOTY candidate there Subby, well done.


Thanks; I appreciate it
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Empiiiiire

/wait
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
867-5309
 
LineNoise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Celino......Injury atourney....call 400-444-4444......
 
LineNoise
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Also saw that Dr. Zizmore was supposed to be on that plane, but thankfully missed it, or the MTA would have lost most of its subway advertising revenue in one shot.
 
Insain2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MIRV888: 867-5309


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: That's only if he's hurt in a car.


No, that's William Mattar.

Buffalo Bills games have been weird. Listening to the Buffalo broadcast via Sirius XM, there used to be tons of ads for Cellino & Barnes during the games. This year, it's been both lawyers advertising separately. Cellino's "ads" have been promoting the Thurman Thomas foundation.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: That's only if he's hurt in a car.


Then he should call William Mattar.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Context HOTY candidate there Subby, well done.


My very first thought, and it would be a hard one to beat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
BARNES AND NOBLE ARE DEAD?
WHERE AM I GONNA GET MY BOOKS NOW?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: BARNES AND NOBLE ARE DEAD?
WHERE AM I GONNA GET MY BOOKS NOW?


From the remaining partner
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Who?


I'm pretty amazed this got greenlit. He was a personal injury lawyer that practices in WNY and NYC area.

They had one of those jingles that never changed for 20 years, so everyone around here knows who they are, and it's like a form of celebrity.
 
L33t Squirrel [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That is Context HOTY material, agreed. Well played. :D

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I know the site is busy but asking me to use dialup to get here is a push, Drew.
 
