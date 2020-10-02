 Skip to content
(CNN) NewsFlash Trump being admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center. If you're wondering how bad it is, he hasn't tweeted in 18+ hours   (cnn.com)
Airius
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am waiting to see if he walks under his own power to the chopper.
 
roc6783
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Adios.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oddest birthday present ever.
 
glassgrl
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Welp. This ain't good
 
Tor_Eckman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And here we go...
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My wife just came through the door singing, "DING DONG the witch is dead...!"
 
ace in your face
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is the best part of 2020 so far. I can't stop smiling.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wow.

Bye
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Foilhatgrrl
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This feels like a Soviet Premier in the 1980's dying.  Will FOX news switch to patriotic music instead of coverage?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Probably just a routine checkup, but still...

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I honestly, genuinely, do not want him to die.

For various reasons, only some of which have to do with my waning morality.
 
Birnone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hee hee
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

glassgrl: Welp. This ain't good


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
keytronic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wow...that is a rapid cascade of symptoms!   We've gone from reports of  quarantine, to testing positive, to mild symptoms, to Walter Reed in under 24 hours.


Mike Pence will be assuming Presidential duties by Monday.
 
Tea_tempest_Cup [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Chills. Literal chills.
 
Courtney Cox-Zucker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I just want to say that, whatever happens, I hope it's slow and painful.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
well this is escalating.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
May God bless and heal President Trump.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He's a deadman. You don't go to WR unless it's very serious
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's a way to escape his debts. #8645

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Free Radical
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But he was chosen by JESUS.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't want President "at least he's not Trump" Pence.
 
hexiadetrix
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Former CIA operative predicted that he would die in prison. But he might die in office yet.
 
Knockers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That is one expensive ambulance you got there.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm sure they're removing someone else from a ventilator to give it to him right now.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nest man in - right Mother?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh shiat.  If he dies, there may be a sympathy vote for motherboy.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hard to say how bad it is.  He's the President, cautious observation in a medical facility isn't exactly surprising.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Come on, 'rona!

/You can dooo eeet!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let's see it.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, what exactly does the Hoax Ward look like?
 
CJEmsley19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the beds over at Walter Reed. They have to make physical contact with Donald for who knows how long.
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
DuckDrama
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bobtheme: I honestly, genuinely, do not want him to die.

For various reasons, only some of which have to do with my waning morality.


Agree.  You can't go to prison if you're dead.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Additionally, if they're giving him unproven, experimental drugs for a "mild fever" likely means things are much much worse for Trump.

Dead by Monday
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You're in my thoughts and prayers, Donnie.

For your speedy recovery.  Yeah, that's it, you worthless f*ck.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i figured the fact that he hadn't tweeted in a while was a bad sign.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

keytronic: Wow...that is a rapid cascade of symptoms!   We've gone from reports of  quarantine, to testing positive, to mild symptoms, to Walter Reed in under 24 hours.


Mike Pence will be assuming Presidential duties by Monday.


He does everything bigly
 
quatchi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Silence is golden.

Trump silence is better than all the gold in the world.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Such low energy.

"I don't know folks, do you think Donald could stand up here for an hour?"

You know what, fark it.  Here's the gorram video.

Donald Trump mocks Hillary Clinton over her pneumonia outbreak
Youtube gT-LfVlTE94
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
His co-morbidity just wants a Big Mac and fries from the hospital cafeteria.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

keytronic: Wow...that is a rapid cascade of symptoms!   We've gone from reports of  quarantine, to testing positive, to mild symptoms, to Walter Reed in under 24 hours.


Mike Pence will be assuming Presidential duties by Monday.


Do they have a second "football" and officer to follow Pence around?
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
OK, kids, the Word of The Day is...

COMORBIDITY
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Go to the light...
 
Gonz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

keytronic: Mike Pence will be assuming Presidential duties by Monday.


Mike Pence might be assuming Presidential duties before Wheel of Fortune.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.