Releasing sky lanterns during a drought is not smart
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those are coming from North Korea by way of the jet stream.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Those are coming from North Korea by way of the jet stream.


IIRC, Imperial Japan toyed with a similar idea during WWII.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: chewynathan2: Those are coming from North Korea by way of the jet stream.

IIRC, Imperial Japan toyed with a similar idea during WWII.


Firebats was way cooler.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If I weren't feeling lazy I'd do the math and figure out how much heat it takes to keep a lantern aloft and come up with a non-combustible alternative that includes LED lighting.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Makes total sense: Those flying bombs don't bring tourist dollars


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If I weren't feeling lazy I'd do the math and figure out how much heat it takes to keep a lantern aloft and come up with a non-combustible alternative that includes LED lighting.


A part of me wants to say that photons have orders of magnitudes less energy output than combustion.

Probably easier to fill something with hydrogen (and not our limited helium) and put an LED into it/outside of it.

But then instead of paper, cotton and wire trashing up the place, you'd have a battery (li-ion or lead-Ni), plastics, diodes and capacitor, a cheap breadboard, etc. Better than burning down a forest, though.

Plus the hydrogen fireball would be a lot funnier. Probably better just to not do it.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They look cool but they are banned in at least 29 states and should be banned everywhere IMO, unless you launch them over water 10 miles from any shoreline. I've seen them launched a bunch of times and almost every time one has gone down in flames for whatever reason.

And I'm a freakin pyro!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: A part of me wants to say that photons have orders of magnitudes less energy output than combustion.


LEDs for glow and show only, heat source for loft would be something else, possibly a derivative of the chemistry for disposable hand warmers tuned for a higher heat point at a lower unit mass.
 
