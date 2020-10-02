 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Today in First World Problems: Residents of upscale neighborhood sue the Post Office to move them from an Ypsilanti ZIP code to an Ann Arbor ZIP code   (mlive.com)
    United States Postal Service, Ann Arbor ZIP code, ANN ARBOR, Mail, nearest post office, Ypsilanti ZIP code, ZIP code, Glennborough Homeowners Association  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why? Insurance too high? Redlining your mortgage? It must be terrible.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can't wait for the 'a' v 'an' battle

/y tho
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ypsitucky gonna Ypsitucky.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Why? Insurance too high? Redlining your mortgage? It must be terrible.


Bingo.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ann Arbor deserves her slut-shaming.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oof, I can't say that I blame them.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move them to Detroit!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, no money for that. Republican out front shoulda told ya.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why sue the USPS? Wouldn't you need to get Ypsilanti to cede the neighborhood to Ann Arbor? And they're not going to do that because of the property tax revenue. The post office doesn't decide where township or city lines are drawn.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this the exact plot of an old SNL skit about Beverly Hills 90120? The kids were all traumatized because their zip code was collapsing into a lesser zip code?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Why sue the USPS? Wouldn't you need to get Ypsilanti to cede the neighborhood to Ann Arbor? And they're not going to do that because of the property tax revenue. The post office doesn't decide where township or city lines are drawn.


The neighborhood is in an unincorporated township, not in either city.

But if you read TFA, their argument is that the AA post office is closer and more convenient than the Ypsi one.

And what's unspoken, of course, is that Ann Arbor is Chardonnay, but Ypsi is malt liquor.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
happens all the time in places. some part of a town/city don't want to be part of that town/city anymore and sue to get removed.

a small town near me was formed like this.  they where part of the larger city next to them and didn't like it.  so a 4 mile sq. or so section sued and broke off to make a new town.

Another small town has a section getting ready to sue to be removed.  its a small group of house that live on a dead end road that starts in another town. the town they living in wont pay for trash removal or mail deliver to their homes(both they have to drive to the town post office/dump to do them self.) and they have to drive their kids to school.   All cause there is no road form them to the town center.  (bout a hour drive 1 way to get from the house to the town center).   So they are suing to be removed from the town they are in now and be added to the town that their road is on.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: ChrisDe: Why sue the USPS? Wouldn't you need to get Ypsilanti to cede the neighborhood to Ann Arbor? And they're not going to do that because of the property tax revenue. The post office doesn't decide where township or city lines are drawn.

The neighborhood is in an unincorporated township, not in either city.

But if you read TFA, their argument is that the AA post office is closer and more convenient than the Ypsi one.

And what's unspoken, of course, is that Ann Arbor is Chardonnay a whore, but Ypsi is malt liquor.


/fix'd
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rambino: Isn't this the exact plot of an old SNL skit about Beverly Hills 90120? The kids were all traumatized because their zip code was collapsing into a lesser zip code?


Exactly!
 
azsteved
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ypsilanti is unfashionable. Ann Arbor is the inverse. Huge margin.
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whitw Eagle, a neighborhood in Aurora, IL did the same thing to change their mailing addresses to say Naperville even though they still live in Aurora.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, and not be a part of all this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: ChrisDe: Why sue the USPS? Wouldn't you need to get Ypsilanti to cede the neighborhood to Ann Arbor? And they're not going to do that because of the property tax revenue. The post office doesn't decide where township or city lines are drawn.

The neighborhood is in an unincorporated township, not in either city.

But if you read TFA, their argument is that the AA post office is closer and more convenient than the Ypsi one.

And what's unspoken, of course, is that Ann Arbor is Chardonnay, but Ypsi is malt liquor.


OK, so who's getting their property tax money right now? The article doesn't say.
 
azsteved
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ann Arbor is The University of Michigan. Ypsilanti is Easter Michigan University. Boils it down well.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: FrancoFile: ChrisDe: Why sue the USPS? Wouldn't you need to get Ypsilanti to cede the neighborhood to Ann Arbor? And they're not going to do that because of the property tax revenue. The post office doesn't decide where township or city lines are drawn.

The neighborhood is in an unincorporated township, not in either city.

But if you read TFA, their argument is that the AA post office is closer and more convenient than the Ypsi one.

And what's unspoken, of course, is that Ann Arbor is Chardonnay, but Ypsi is malt liquor.

OK, so who's getting their property tax money right now? The article doesn't say.


I'm assuming the township. That is usually who fills the void in unincorporated areas of states like Michigan and Ohio.
 
azsteved
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: FrancoFile: ChrisDe: Why sue the USPS? Wouldn't you need to get Ypsilanti to cede the neighborhood to Ann Arbor? And they're not going to do that because of the property tax revenue. The post office doesn't decide where township or city lines are drawn.

The neighborhood is in an unincorporated township, not in either city.

But if you read TFA, their argument is that the AA post office is closer and more convenient than the Ypsi one.

And what's unspoken, of course, is that Ann Arbor is Chardonnay, but Ypsi is malt liquor.

OK, so who's getting their property tax money right now? The article doesn't say.



Probably neither. I live in an unincorporated area and only pay county taxes.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Potomac versus South Rockville
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Why sue the USPS? Wouldn't you need to get Ypsilanti to cede the neighborhood to Ann Arbor? And they're not going to do that because of the property tax revenue. The post office doesn't decide where township or city lines are drawn.


Zip codes aren't tied to municipal boundaries.  Ypsilanti could cede the neighborhood, but it wouldn't impact the USPS designation unless, for some reason, that had an impact on mail delivery.  I'm sure it's an oversimplification, but zip codes are essentially "mail delivery areas" and they can cross town lines or other municipal boundaries.

I remember a while back there was a minor to-do about this in Boston, which designates 23 named neighborhoods within the entire City of Boston.  For example, sports fans are probably familiar with Fenway/Kenmore, which is where Fenway Park is, but there are also ones like South Boston ("Southie"), Charlestown, Beacon Hill, Chinatown, Brighton, etc.  The city has defined limits for those neighborhoods, which most residents are aware of because your parking permit is only good for your neighborhood.  Also, you can use the neighborhood name instead of 'Boston' for formal addresses (or you used to be able to anyhow).  E.g.: 2000 Commonwealth Avenue, Brighton MA is a valid street address equivalent to 2000 Commonwealth Avenue Boston MA.  Anyhow, the "issue" (minor though it was) was that the USPS zip code neighborhoods for mailing purposes were similar but not exactly the same as the City of Boston boundaries for those same neighborhoods.  I'm not sure it had any real impact on anyone's life or that any changes came of it, but it was enough to cause complaints and an article in the Globe I think.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: FrancoFile: ChrisDe: Why sue the USPS? Wouldn't you need to get Ypsilanti to cede the neighborhood to Ann Arbor? And they're not going to do that because of the property tax revenue. The post office doesn't decide where township or city lines are drawn.

The neighborhood is in an unincorporated township, not in either city.

But if you read TFA, their argument is that the AA post office is closer and more convenient than the Ypsi one.

And what's unspoken, of course, is that Ann Arbor is Chardonnay, but Ypsi is malt liquor.

OK, so who's getting their property tax money right now? The article doesn't say.



Has nothing to do with property tax, just the ZIP code.

They pay property tax to Washtenaw County and to Superior Township inside Washtenaw.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember an SNL skit from the 90s where Chris Farley played the Beverly Hills postmaster. He told the kids at the high school that the zip code was being removed and their new zip code was some place no one wanted to associated with. In the end they got to keep their zip code because their parents had the money and influence over elected officials in the federal government.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rambino: Isn't this the exact plot of an old SNL skit about Beverly Hills 90120? The kids were all traumatized because their zip code was collapsing into a lesser zip code?


Yes! I think it was the Jason Priestly episode in 1992. Can't find a video of the sketch, unfortunately. Melanie Hutsell was a good Tori Spelling.

Figure Skating Cold Open - SNL
Youtube CYeEAx-0sGg
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Big eff'n whoop.  Zip codes are assigned by delivery areas, and post offices were named decades ago and don't necessarily match the city or town that they service.

I used to live in Macedon NY but had a Walworth NY zip.  A girl I worked with lived in Walworth but had a Macedon zip.  We both got our mail delivered right.

Only one of my three sisters actually have their real town as the name of their post office, the other two don't.  My parent's post office was named after the village in the center of the town, but they lived out in the town.  They all got their mail delivered right too.

I now live in the the town of Greece but my Post Office is named Rochester.  Guess what?  My mail gets delivered right.  My Post Office is only a mail collection center, they don't deliver mail from there anymore.  If I need to go get a package I have to go to the big Post Office 6 miles away, which is where all the local sorting happens anyways.

/Assholes who want a fancier name on their address.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: ...<snip>... And what's unspoken, of course, is that Ann Arbor is Chardonnay, but Ypsi is malt liquor.


Even if she wins, Ann Arbor's 48104ers would still look at her like a 48105er hick. Extending your metaphor, 48105 is Miller Lite.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Steal this zip code.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: Rambino: Isn't this the exact plot of an old SNL skit about Beverly Hills 90120? The kids were all traumatized because their zip code was collapsing into a lesser zip code?

Yes! I think it was the Jason Priestly episode in 1992. Can't find a video of the sketch, unfortunately. Melanie Hutsell was a good Tori Spelling.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CYeEAx-0​sGg]


Yeah, and I've been trying to find it for 5 minutes since reading the headline. All I got was a transcript website confirming that it was indeed that episode hosted by Jason Priestly.

https://snltranscripts.jt.org/91/91m.​p​html
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They want to be Wolverines. Too bad, you're Eagles and you'll like it.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Snuffybud: Big eff'n whoop.  Zip codes are assigned by delivery areas, and post offices were named decades ago and don't necessarily match the city or town that they service.

I used to live in Macedon NY but had a Walworth NY zip.  A girl I worked with lived in Walworth but had a Macedon zip.  We both got our mail delivered right.

Only one of my three sisters actually have their real town as the name of their post office, the other two don't.  My parent's post office was named after the village in the center of the town, but they lived out in the town.  They all got their mail delivered right too.

I now live in the the town of Greece but my Post Office is named Rochester.  Guess what?  My mail gets delivered right.  My Post Office is only a mail collection center, they don't deliver mail from there anymore.  If I need to go get a package I have to go to the big Post Office 6 miles away, which is where all the local sorting happens anyways.

/Assholes who want a fancier name on their address.


Nope. Northeastern University (1898) is located on the East side of the Green Line Subway, which is Roxbury (Projects) and on the West side of the tracks is Back Bay (Symphony Hall, Museum of Art, and Newbury Street). Northeastern University addresses are given as 02115- Back Bay. The University is a buffer between the two classes. And the folks in Roxbury, were not in charge of that decision.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
nemisonic:

Also, Boston named its most notorious gangster "Whitey"
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I can understand not wanting to have to spell Ypsilanti every time you give someone your address.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Thunderboy: Rambino: Isn't this the exact plot of an old SNL skit about Beverly Hills 90120? The kids were all traumatized because their zip code was collapsing into a lesser zip code?

Yes! I think it was the Jason Priestly episode in 1992. Can't find a video of the sketch, unfortunately. Melanie Hutsell was a good Tori Spelling.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CYeEAx-0​sGg]

Yeah, and I've been trying to find it for 5 minutes since reading the headline. All I got was a transcript website confirming that it was indeed that episode hosted by Jason Priestly.

https://snltranscripts.jt.org/91/91m.p​html


Also, the only quote I remember:

"But then people will think we live in the valley!"
 
cefm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Case dismissed for failure to state a claim upon which relief may be granted.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Snuffybud: Big eff'n whoop.  Zip codes are assigned by delivery areas, and post offices were named decades ago and don't necessarily match the city or town that they service.

I used to live in Macedon NY but had a Walworth NY zip.  A girl I worked with lived in Walworth but had a Macedon zip.  We both got our mail delivered right.

Only one of my three sisters actually have their real town as the name of their post office, the other two don't.  My parent's post office was named after the village in the center of the town, but they lived out in the town.  They all got their mail delivered right too.

I now live in the the town of Greece but my Post Office is named Rochester.  Guess what?  My mail gets delivered right.  My Post Office is only a mail collection center, they don't deliver mail from there anymore.  If I need to go get a package I have to go to the big Post Office 6 miles away, which is where all the local sorting happens anyways.

/Assholes who want a fancier name on their address.

Nope. Northeastern University (1898) is located on the East side of the Green Line Subway, which is Roxbury (Projects) and on the West side of the tracks is Back Bay (Symphony Hall, Museum of Art, and Newbury Street). Northeastern University addresses are given as 02115- Back Bay. The University is a buffer between the two classes. And the folks in Roxbury, were not in charge of that decision.


Nothing you said contradicts what I said.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: They want to be Wolverines. Too bad, you're Eagles and you'll like it.


I have never understood why EMU doesn't have an emu as their mascot.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Resident of Los Angeles here.  This was very popular in the 80's & early 90's.  Don't like that the commonly known name of your community was stigmatized as crime-ridden?  No problem, just change the name.  Never mind, of course, that it's all Los Angeles and the post office doesn't care whether you put Crackville or Richy-Rich Acres as your city, they only care about the zip code, street, and house number.

A chunk of Canoga Park became "West Hills".  The less prostitute ridden parts of Sepulveda became "North Hills".  Part of North Hollywood (shudder) became Valley Village. The more "genteel" part of Van Nuys (there's a Jewish Indian joke there) became Lake Balboa even though it doesn't include the actual lake called Lake Balboa.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: ChrisDe: Why sue the USPS? Wouldn't you need to get Ypsilanti to cede the neighborhood to Ann Arbor? And they're not going to do that because of the property tax revenue. The post office doesn't decide where township or city lines are drawn.

Zip codes aren't tied to municipal boundaries.  Ypsilanti could cede the neighborhood, but it wouldn't impact the USPS designation unless, for some reason, that had an impact on mail delivery.  I'm sure it's an oversimplification, but zip codes are essentially "mail delivery areas" and they can cross town lines or other municipal boundaries.


Data farming is ZIP-code based, not municipality-based. As was alluded to by Farker Edmo, insurance and mortgage rates are influenced by the demographics of a ZIP-code. For whatever reason, the people thought that one ZIP-code was preferential to the other, like a version of White-flight without the moving.

The USPS is not responsible for the data farming and never dreamed of the demographic modeling being done now. And they are not obliged to move the boundaries they set 60 years ago for their own convenience just because of demands made by the current population.
 
