(CBC)   Not News: Cops arrest a drug dealer. News: At a warehouse full of cash and guns. Fark: And an enormous "How Our Illegal Organization Works" binder   (cbc.ca) divider line
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly he isn't stupid for that - think about it, if he gets found with piles of drugs, a 'how to' manual is the least of his concerns and if he has clear instructions the absolute morons he employs will be less likely to slip up.

This guy was on the smarter end but like all drug operations, it's always going to be high risk.
 
Stumpy McToedriver [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: [media1.tenor.com image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


I know it sounds stupid on first blush, but keeping records is _more_ important for criminal enterprises.  You can't go to court to arbitrate disagreements.  And, no, most criminal enterprises are not happily gunning down each other at the drop of a hat.  So, you need something to prove you held up your end of the bargain - and that the other guy's version of the deal is wrong.  I mean, you wouldn't write it out in plain English and post it on Instagram, but not having some sort of record is tantamount to being scammed by every other farker you meet.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to make sure you have a plan

That's the Game - SNL
Youtube WeTCTARJZm8
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Modern optic on a STG?

How gauche.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Snow Crash isn't a howto guide.
This bit referencing the "three ring guide to operations" that all franchise operators had.
But in 2020 it is.
 
brokendownyota
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pretty sure that STG is a .22
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"He had originally been sent by his thesis advisor into a Chicago housing project to administer a sociological survey. But after a harrowing encounter with a local crack gang, he befriended its leader and virtually embedded himself with the gang for six years. He was given a pile of notebooks containing four years' worth of the gang's financial transactions -- a trove of data that, when subjected to an economic analysis, proved incredibly revealing."

Why do drug dealers live with their moms?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Trapper Keeper? More like a "Trap House Keeper," AMIRITE?!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You cant have "organized crime" without D-ring binders and colour-coded tabs.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh, no, one of the guns had a bayonet?!  Run for the hills!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Holy shiat.  That's a lot of cash.  I bet you could buy Baltic and Mediterranean Avenue, and still have change to put some hotels on both properties.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought Bill Barr had suppressed that evidence...

*reads TFA*

Oh, not the Trump Organization. Natural mistake.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey.
It's not Organized Crime without being Organized...
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: You cant have "organized crime" without D-ring binders and colour-coded tabs.


It's getting tougher and tougher to run a well-oiled criminal syndicate.  The Big 4 won't let you pass audit unless you have a continuity of business plan now.
 
El_Swino
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

brokendownyota: pretty sure that STG is a .22


I hope you're right.  I'm almost crying about the thought of them melting it down.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Twist: It's Pfizer
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: [Fark user image 850x637]


Holy shiat.  That's a lot of cash.  I bet you could buy Baltic and Mediterranean Avenue, and still have change to put some hotels on both properties.


Chalk paint?  Who the hell buys a shotgun from Restoration Hardware?
 
Discordulator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The quality of the local dealers has been pretty low lately.

Maybe they should require entry level employees to have bachelor degrees.

/honestly, I have wanted an orientation package for the dealers for ages. Stuff like "how to handle heat score customers", "why selling near schools is a really bad idea", and "why the product is for your customers only"...
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Manitoba so they can't use the too hot excuse
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phalamir: naughtyrev: [media1.tenor.com image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]

I know it sounds stupid on first blush, but keeping records is _more_ important for criminal enterprises.  You can't go to court to arbitrate disagreements.  And, no, most criminal enterprises are not happily gunning down each other at the drop of a hat.  So, you need something to prove you held up your end of the bargain - and that the other guy's version of the deal is wrong.  I mean, you wouldn't write it out in plain English and post it on Instagram, but not having some sort of record is tantamount to being scammed by every other farker you meet.


Yeah you need to do a good job at encrypting them so people you don't want seeing them see them.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

El_Swino: brokendownyota: pretty sure that STG is a .22

I hope you're right.  I'm almost crying about the thought of them melting it down.


It is a 22. You can barely read it, but I'm pretty sure it says 'GSG STG44' under 'Schmeiser.'
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phalamir: naughtyrev: [media1.tenor.com image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]

I know it sounds stupid on first blush, but keeping records is _more_ important for criminal enterprises.  You can't go to court to arbitrate disagreements.  And, no, most criminal enterprises are not happily gunning down each other at the drop of a hat.  So, you need something to prove you held up your end of the bargain - and that the other guy's version of the deal is wrong.  I mean, you wouldn't write it out in plain English and post it on Instagram, but not having some sort of record is tantamount to being scammed by every other farker you meet.


Now I'm imagining a movie in five years about a nerd forced to build blockchains for the Mafia, haha
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The rules don't to be written down. There are only the three Ds: Discretion and Decorum. At this point, anyone who asks, "What's the third D?" might work out. If he already knows, he's good. Anyone who asks what those words mean might have a problem, but we'll see. You have to play it as you go. And when you see a lack of Discretion (such as hollering at cars driving by) or a lack of Decorum (such as pants on the ground or using your own stuff) then there must be corrective measures.

/If you figured the third D was Drugs, OK. Otherwise the third D is Dumbass.
 
