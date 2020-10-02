 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   I have never in my life felt like following a city bus through traffic .... until Australia   (news.com.au) divider line
9
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A realty job perhaps?  One could sell great tracts of land...
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That was, er, revealing.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: A realty job perhaps?  One could sell great tracts of land...


Fantasy tracts of land.
 
danceswithcrows [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess it depends on the people involved and the career field. If Alice and Betty are competing for a job, and Alice has surgically enhanced boobs while Betty has natural ones, I think there are non-zero cases where Alice wins by default. I'd assume modeling, acting, and adult entertainment would be the main fields where this would be a factor. I Could Be Wrong.

A Sheila who's proudly showing off (NSFW).
 
Elzar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meh - I've motor-boated larger...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, but you'd also be staring at something written in Comic Sans. Decisions, man.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
More like riding the city bust.

Oooohhh yaaaeahhhhhhhhhh!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
yourtango.comView Full Size
 
Nidiot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They're Australian boobs so just go ahead and take it for granted they're out to kill you.
 
