(CBS New York)   What's the frequency, Dark Helmet?   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dark Helmet: What's happening? When is this a repeat?
Colonel Sandurz:Now, sir. What's happening, now is happening now as a repeat.
Dark Helmet: What happened to then?
Colonel Sandurz: We passed then.
Dark Helmet: When?
Colonel Sandurz: Just now. We're at now, now as a repeat.
Dark Helmet: Go back to then.
Colonel Sandurz: When?
Dark Helmet: Now!
Colonel Sandurz: Now as a repeat?
Dark Helmet: Now!
Colonel Sandurz: I can't.
Dark Helmet: Why?
Colonel Sandurz: We missed it.
Dark Helmet: When?
Colonel Sandurz: Just now as a repeat.
Dark Helmet: When will then be now as a repeat?
Colonel Sandurz: Soon.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notice he chose a short old guy to punch...and not the Chris Hemsworth.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody who hurts or attempts to hurt Rick Moranis is my sworn mortal enemy.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't I use this quote in the previous greenlighted headline?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Notice he chose a short old guy to punch...and not the Chris Hemsworth.


I'd love to see this asswipe try this shiat with Momoa or The Rock.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: optikeye: Notice he chose a short old guy to punch...and not the Chris Hemsworth.

I'd love to see this asswipe try this shiat with Momoa or The Rock.


Or Steven Seagal or Jonah Hill
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that I know Rick Moranis personally, but he has always struck me as a very amicable guy, funny and the fact he quit acting to focus on his children is amazing.

I hope the asshat who did this lives in interesting times.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish that Rick had the ability to morph into Vinz Clortho's demon dog form when he is in danger, or at the very least that he had Audrey 2 handy. X.x
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably just finished watching "Honey I Blew Up The Kid".
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no one has said the obvious yet. Let's all point and laugh at subby for saying "Darth".
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nick Tortelli punched him for fooling around with Loretta.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The assault on Dan Rather by a random crazy was in 1986, a time when New York was a tad grittier than it is these days.
Still disturbing to see this kind of thing - the City has cleaned up its act; I hope it doesn't revert.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He finally comes out of exile and this happens.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: He finally comes out of exile and this happens.


It's great that he's making a comeback.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Anybody who hurts or attempts to hurt Rick Moranis is my sworn mortal enemy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Didn't I use this quote in the previous greenlighted headline?


In the thread, I wasn't the subby.
 
hammettman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: The assault on Dan Rather by a random crazy was in 1986, a time when New York was a tad grittier than it is these days.
Still disturbing to see this kind of thing - the City has cleaned up its act; I hope it doesn't revert.


Coming from a guy in a I Love NY T-shirt, I think "love" is getting redefined.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rick was Right
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To the guy who punched Rick Moranis:

YOU WILL PERISH IN FLAME!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
images.foxtv.comView Full Size


Fark this guy. I want to take all my anger about 2020 out on this sonofabiatch.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A "person" who sucker punches the national treasure that is the Rick Moranis is beyond redemption.  After a fair trial, have them sent to gitmo for life.  NO chance of parole.  Give them rations of water boarding for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with nutriloaf for desert.  No visitors.  No interactions, besides water boarding.  Just a concrete cell with a piece of cardboard for bedding.  Make it sound proof.  No light.  Make them suffer and make sure we all know that their suffering is ongoing and permanent.  Asking people nicely to not sucker punch old people on the street has failed.  Now we need to go to ultra fear.  Make people who would punch the Moranis have a constant dribble of poop coming out, because they fear their own thoughts.  Make people insane as they try to control themsleves so that they are not tourtured thrice daily for decades.  Make people live in fear, if they are violent.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: Probably just finished watching "Honey I Blew Up The Kid".


Wait till he hears about "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves"
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: [images.foxtv.com image 850x477]

Fark this guy. I want to take all my anger about 2020 out on this sonofabiatch.


Charming, what an asset to society. Probably has no idea who Rick Moranis is, either, just stigginit to his "enemies."
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The video really didn't show Moranis being slugged. I am disappoint.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I saw this on the news this morning.  Im like that is farked up.  The identity of the victim hadnt been identified at that point.  fark the POS who just sucker punches people.  Too bad they closed Rikers.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Right now, most of America:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
