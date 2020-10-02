 Skip to content
(Guardian)   You'd be gutted too, if you wrote a lexicography called Word Perfect and it came back from the printer full of typos   (theguardian.com) divider line
tymothil [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ah man, Jimmy Carr's going to be giving her crap about this for years.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Kind of funny that it's the Grauniad reporting on this...
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Word Prefect.
 
12349876
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I remember that.

winworldpc.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  

12349876: I remember that.

[winworldpc.com image 640x480]


She's going to get a copyright suit from Corel!
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's ok writer lady, I'll just buy my copy from Corel.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"using an early version of the text"
So she writes poorly.
 
