 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   "I am so very sorry (that I got caught)"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
28
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Detroit, Arrest, Michael Frederick Jr., Legal terms, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Candace Hall, Trial  
•       •       •

1489 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Oct 2020 at 2:46 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
conandaily.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

"I acted way out of character. This wasn't about the color of anyone's skin."

Riiiiiiiiiiight, whatever you say, douchebro
 
Jelly Bean Raider [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Chicken shiat!! Be a man and own up to your actions.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Where is your damn chin?!
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The use of the word "regrettable" in so called "apologies" is just a way of saying sorry not sorry. Fark off asswipe.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, nobody acts that "out of character".  It was exactly "like you", because it was you.

GFY, douchebro.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Not like me", "out of character"... Where'd I put my Bigot Bingo card?
 
squidloe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Headline got it right.
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bslim: [conandaily.files.wordpress.com image 483x600]
"I acted way out of character. This wasn't about the color of anyone's skin."

Riiiiiiiiiiight, whatever you say, douchebro


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Over the course of several days?
Um. Yes, that is your character.
 
dywed88
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For fark sake. You godamned repeatedly too actions over several days. It wasn't a one off bad decision when you were drunk. And you are 24 farking years old, not 12, you farking piece of shiat.

If you believed a word you said you would never have done this.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If that gentleman was in the 82nd Airplane Gang, then he's lucky the judge didn't just say... "Sir, you may mete out your own form of justice."

He'll make an excellent toothless bride to an Aryan Nation tool.

Goodbye, sweetheart.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bslim: [conandaily.files.wordpress.com image 483x600]
"I acted way out of character. This wasn't about the color of anyone's skin."

Riiiiiiiiiiight, whatever you say, douchebro


30 year sentence in the state pen.

That's the right wing solution to crime, not a bleeding heart liberal approach. Something that he should respect, after all.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Id have a lot more respect for Trump supporters if any of them had the sack to be a man and own up to their piece of shiat beliefs.

Its weird that they feel enough shame to lie about it when their leader is so utterly devoid of shame as to be almost transparently corrupt.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He doesn't look so proud now.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Stay tuned, the Trump administration may have some positions opening in the next 14 or so days.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can't even own up to it when he gets caught. Eat a bullet, coward. The world would be a better place without you in it.
 
naz-drala
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bslim: [conandaily.files.wordpress.com image 483x600]
"I acted way out of character. This wasn't about the color of anyone's skin."

Riiiiiiiiiiight, whatever you say, douchebro


I would love to hear about what he is going to claim it WAS about, considering the swastika he keyed into their truck.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's right up there with 'I'm sorry that you are offended'.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

naz-drala: Bslim: [conandaily.files.wordpress.com image 483x600]
"I acted way out of character. This wasn't about the color of anyone's skin."

Riiiiiiiiiiight, whatever you say, douchebro

I would love to hear about what he is going to claim it WAS about, considering the swastika he keyed into their truck.


And that Black Lives Matter isn't welcome there right next to it. It was entirely about race, we're under no obligation to take him at his word.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTA:
"I'm extremely regretful of what I did. I can say it's not like me, ...I acted way out of character. This wasn't about the color of anyone's skin."

Over a period of a few days beginning Sept. 7, the Halls twice had shots fired at their home, a large rock hurled through the window, their tires slashed, and an anti-Black Lives Matter message and swastika scrawled on their truck.

This wasn't an accident. Running your wallet through the washer is an accident. Pulling up your pants too soon and pissing your undies is an accident. This was conscious thought. He would have kept doing it if he didn't get caught.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Since he likes Nazis so much, send him to the gas chamber.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: FTA:
"I'm extremely regretful of what I did. I can say it's not like me, ...I acted way out of character. This wasn't about the color of anyone's skin."

Over a period of a few days beginning Sept. 7, the Halls twice had shots fired at their home, a large rock hurled through the window, their tires slashed, and an anti-Black Lives Matter message and swastika scrawled on their truck.

This wasn't an accident. Running your wallet through the washer is an accident. Pulling up your pants too soon and pissing your undies is an accident. This was conscious thought. He would have kept doing it if he didn't get caught.


"It was the strangest thing... I was just walking along, minding my own business on my way to volunteer at an orphanage, when I tripped and fell. When I got up I realized I'd spray painted a swastika on their car and broken windows! Who knows how this could have happened? It's a total mystery."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm confused by this graffiti and should just start drinking.
media1.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I'm extremely regretful of what I did. I can say it's not like me," said Michael Frederick Jr., 24, as he appeared by video in Warren District Court for his arraignment. "I acted way out of character. This wasn't about the color of anyone's skin."

He forgot "This not who I am".
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bslim: [conandaily.files.wordpress.com image 483x600]
"I acted way out of character. This wasn't about the color of anyone's skin."

Riiiiiiiiiiight, whatever you say, douchebro


The lies one tells one self and actual character aren't the same.

We only do what is within our character; the only exception is psychotic breaks and flight/fight/freeze.


/
What one hopes they do/don't do isn't one's character that is simply how people avoid being honest.

//
I hope this guy leans something.
///
I'm curious to see if he does real time. I don't see it happening.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I'm extremely regretful of what I did. I can say it's not like me," said Michael Frederick Jr., 24, as he appeared by video in Warren District Court for his arraignment. "I acted way out of character. This wasn't about the color of anyone's skin."

Nothing defines your character better than a thing you do repeatedly when you think no one is watching.  This is exactly who you are.
 
K-jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"This wasn't about the color of anyone's skin."

See guys. He totally isn't racist. Despite all of his actions clearly indicating otherwise, this man cannot be called racist. How do I know he's not racist, you ask. Simple. That's what he told me. If you continue to call him a racist, you are the true racist.
 
Sarien
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: Bslim: [conandaily.files.wordpress.com image 483x600]
"I acted way out of character. This wasn't about the color of anyone's skin."

Riiiiiiiiiiight, whatever you say, douchebro

The lies one tells one self and actual character aren't the same.

We only do what is within our character; the only exception is psychotic breaks and flight/fight/freeze.



Spoken like someone who has forgotten that alcohol exists.
Not defending the racist, just pointing out you're missing a whole host of things.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.