(SFGate)   SF dive bars are on the brink and their survival depends on the kindness of their landlords. So they're as good as dead   (sfgate.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Blue Oyster okay?

/Bring your dancing shoes.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh gawd ... another blame the landlord thread.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the government should be the only landlord?
But, why do that. Letting people suffer at the whim of circumstance is much better. 🙄
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe some SiliValley Billionaires could step in to save their favorite slumming sites?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
while some things change, others don't. like mortgage and taxes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can I buy up all of the inventory and pay off the rent to have my own private dive bar for a month?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Maybe the government should be the only landlord?
But, why do that. Letting people suffer at the whim of circumstance is much better. 🙄


The government is the ultimate landlord for everybody. And they will kick you right out if you don't pay up, or if they want your property, or if someone who's donated heavily wants your property.
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If they kick out current tenant, who they going to rent to?
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Social distanced or not, there are plenty of bars near me that are about to see a lot of business if Trump falls out of the race.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Is the Blue Oyster okay?

/Bring your dancing shoes.


Ha ha ha cuz therez gays in SF! LOL!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stuffy: If they kick out current tenant, who they going to rent to?


Craft beer places that charge $9-12 a pint who will put in multiple televisions and reclaimed wood walls.

Like everywhere else.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stuffy: If they kick out current tenant, who they going to rent to?


It'll be an Apple pop up store.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Theres a local dive here that owns their land

Which is how this happened

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: waxbeans: Maybe the government should be the only landlord?
But, why do that. Letting people suffer at the whim of circumstance is much better. 🙄

The government is the ultimate landlord for everybody. And they will kick you right out if you don't pay up, or if they want your property, or if someone who's donated heavily wants your property.


No I said only.
Sole.
One and only.
 
sourballs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
White Swallow? Black Rose? The Loin had some awesome bars. There was a great circular bar next to the Strand theater on Market. There were a number of cheap dives in Noe I fondly remember from the 80s too. I'm drunk and sad... But at least Fat Boy's gonna suffer!
 
Pinner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Go support Mark the bartender!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
DNA, EndUp, 55 Namota, etc... my god such a loss
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Oh gawd ... another blame the landlord thread.


It's cool, I don't know how popular Fark is overseas
 
clutchcargo2002
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow. Clooney's.
The purple building in the background used to belong to my great aunt and uncle. I spent a lot of my childhood there and would frequently be called to "head to the bar" and tell my great uncle dinner was ready. Good times...
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Oh gawd ... another blame the landlord thread.


Spoken like a true rent seeker.
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh man, Candy at the Bow Bow.

She taught me to appreciate cognac.

"You want egg?"

"Happy!  Happy!"

farking loved that place...
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: stuffy: If they kick out current tenant, who they going to rent to?

Craft beer places that charge $9-12 a pint who will put in multiple televisions and reclaimed wood walls.

Like everywhere else.


There are a ton of other places that they could go that aren't tiny holes in the wall, are clean and don't require $500k of renovation.

Those dive bars are fairly safe.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Maybe the government should be the only landlord?
But, why do that. Letting people suffer at the whim of circumstance is much better. 🙄


Hahahahaha!

Oh wow.  Okay "comrade".
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Dive Bars [HD]
Youtube FhmJw-ys02Y
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Murflette: Theres a local dive here that owns their land

Which is how this happened

[Fark user image 425x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: The_Sponge: Is the Blue Oyster okay?

/Bring your dancing shoes.

Ha ha ha cuz therez gays in SF! LOL!


If a friend of mine asks for bar/restaurant recommendations in a city I have visited, I always mention The Blue Oyster to see if they will get the reference.

One time, I wrote down legit recommendations with the Oyster being last on the list "I hope you like dancing."

My friend:  "That's great, my wife loves to dance."

Me:  "Uh...I need to be honest with you......"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - You're a Long Way From Home, Yuppy Boy
Youtube 4PT1evUzJrU
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
SF has some sweet dive bars.
 
Wyckyd Sceptre [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: DNA, EndUp, 55 Namota, etc... my god such a loss


You left out 1015.

Never seen so many tweakers as the Endup on a Sunday morning.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Waaahhjh!

Just buy a new business on Amazon.

It's so much cheaper and if you don't like it you can return it.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
