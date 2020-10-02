 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Fake News or AW? You decide, the Feds already have
11
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'll have the root beer, thank you.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If it happened, why didnt it happen where she said it happened?
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Detectives were unable to find any surveillance video that shows the alleged attack taking place, but they did find footage indicating the woman wasn't in the city at the time she says she was attacked, according to investigative reports."

Then charge her. Go after her for the time wasted by the police, federal agencies and prosecutor's to investigate her bullshiat claims.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
they did find footage indicating the woman wasn't in the city at the time she says she was attacked

So they think she set herself on fire?  Pretty hardcore, if true.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: I'll have the root beer, thank you.


I guessnshe was barq-ing up the wrong tree.
 
index of slash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Althea told me, that's fine ok
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fusillade762: they did find footage indicating the woman wasn't in the city at the time she says she was attacked

So they think she set herself on fire?  Pretty hardcore, if true.


Probably her meth pipe set her face on fire.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fusillade762: they did find footage indicating the woman wasn't in the city at the time she says she was attacked

So they think she set herself on fire?  Pretty hardcore, if true.


cbsnews3.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Governor_Curtis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's fark dot com levels of justice right there.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i could say that if something really explosive like that happened to her, she might get the place wrong.
the mind can do that.
but the guy hitting her with the fluid must have great aim, as the car was undamaged,
and i guess they also meant the ceiling of the car.
it is hard to control fire after it starts. small flames maybe ?
maybe she meant a different car ? and city ? and time ?
maybe.


/i do not put much faith in this story.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
An arson dog found no trace of a lighter or other incendiary device in her car and investigators found the car wasn't damaged. Tests did reveal a substance consistent with lighter fluid on her shirt, however,

That's some dazzling accuracy from marauding hooligans at a distance, who apparently used a lighter made of ice.
 
