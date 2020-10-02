 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   I like candidates that don't test positive for Covid-19   (cnbc.com) divider line
205
    More: News, Joe Biden, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, President Donald Trump, Vice President Joe Biden, Vice President of the United States, Jill Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Biden  
•       •       •

5254 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Oct 2020 at 12:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



205 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all

 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow, now here's a campaign ad.

The side that understands science and medicine doesn't have a candidate with COVID, the one that doesn't believe in any of those things, let alone understands them does have a COVIDidate
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet Jesus, thank you for finally doing us a solid, 2020.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please tell me some politician actually used that line.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew. That's good news.

It would truly suck if he contracted it because, unlike most of the GOP, he took the virus seriously.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: wow, now here's a campaign ad.

The side that understands science and medicine doesn't have a candidate with COVID, the one that doesn't believe in any of those things, let alone understands them does have a COVIDidate


Let's not get cocky, kid!
 
minnkat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
too bad that there are NO good candidates
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
deeproy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is still a chance Biden got the virus from Trump. I am going to assume they are going to test Biden everyday now, if they haven't already.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a nice "October Surprise". :-)
 
Astorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, Trump made fun of Biden for wearing a mask.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Sweet Jesus, thank you for finally doing us a solid, 2020.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's too low energy.  The virus can't latch on to him.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I'm starting to like the chops on October. Let's finish out 2020 strong. It owes us guys
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big mask energy
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From an article on the sidebar:

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/02/gop-d​o​nors-panic-after-coming-close-to-trump​-at-fundraiser-hours-before-positive-c​ovid-19-test.html

Republican donors who attended President Donald Trump's fundraiser at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club are panicking after being around the commander in chief hours before he announced that he was infected with the coronavirus.

GOP donors have been reaching out to Trump campaign and GOP officials for any guidance following the event, according to a person briefed on the matter.

"The donors have been texting and calling. Freaking out," the person with direct knowledge said. This person declined to be named as the conversations were deemed private.

zoomboola.comView Full Size
 
yanoosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess there really is a god
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, before I think it was good to have Biden running a more subdued campaign race, but I think with two weeks as the sole candidate able to campaign he should be out and about as much as possible hammering home his message.  Now's the chance to really drive the dagger all the way in right before the election.
 
kev_dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. "

/emphasis mine
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Shut up and wear a farking mask, you clown" should be his counterpunch to anything Dump says or tweets from now until November 3rd.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if masks and social distancing actually work. Imagine that.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He openly mocked Biden for wearing masks during the debate.

Also - so many of my Facebook "friends" want me to pray for Trump to make sure he gets through this ok.  It's like praying for hitler to survive after getting CO poisoning.

And...this guy...

wantingout: too bad that there are NO good candidates


*rolls eyes*
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is starting to look like a "too drunk to pick the kids up from school" sort of day.

I love it.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank farking Jobu.

Now test him again every day for the next two weeks just to be sure.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: There is still a chance Biden got the virus from Trump. I am going to assume they are going to test Biden everyday now, if they haven't already.


Soak him in bleach and shove that light somewhere

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Just a few more minutes, Mr. Biden.  Jeeze does he have some pipes on him?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One less thing to worry about.

I could use that with the day I'm having.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Deep State has the cure
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Please tell me some politician actually used that line.


That would be nice but you and I both know the Dems are too nice to ever use such tactics.

More's the pity.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Biden, too weak to lead us.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#BidenStrong
 
Lonestar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump isnt positive either, its a play to stop the negative Covfefe. To look sick so that people will take pity on him. Also in a few days, when the bump in the polls wont be enough, he will come out cured.

He will say hydroxychloroquine cured him.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now we need this virus to jump species to the enter Reptilia class, or at the very least to the Turtle order.
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ayyyyy...

washingtonpost.comView Full Size


/ From a rather fitting article.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: There is still a chance Biden got the virus from Trump. I am going to assume they are going to test Biden everyday now, if they haven't already.


While I agree they're going to test Biden every day if they weren't already, prior to this test it seemed very unlikely he got it from Trump and now afterwards it's even less likely.  They didn't get close or have any real prolonged contact.  Plus apparently Biden wears the biggest mask anyone has ever seen.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, what a lovely day....
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: too bad that there are NO good candidates


Well Joe does have Kamala to do the heavy lifting for him, and after 4 years of this shiatshow it looks like a former AG is exactly what will be needed to clean up the mess Trump has created.
 
mpirooz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was pretty much unable to work this morning until I found this news out.

Whew.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and the Trumpers will just claim this is proof that the Deep State AntiFaBLM ClintonSorosotons deliberately infected Donnie to steal the election.
 
aedude01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Biden Goes Negative."
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: There is still a chance Biden got the virus from Trump. I am going to assume they are going to test Biden everyday now, if they haven't already.


If they both die, Tulsi is automatically made president

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: From an article on the sidebar:

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/02/gop-do​nors-panic-after-coming-close-to-trump​-at-fundraiser-hours-before-positive-c​ovid-19-test.html

Republican donors who attended President Donald Trump's fundraiser at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club are panicking after being around the commander in chief hours before he announced that he was infected with the coronavirus.

GOP donors have been reaching out to Trump campaign and GOP officials for any guidance following the event, according to a person briefed on the matter.

"The donors have been texting and calling. Freaking out," the person with direct knowledge said. This person declined to be named as the conversations were deemed private.

[zoomboola.com image 560x400]


Well, there's your first problem.  I wouldn't trust the GOP for any sort of guidance on anything, let alone how to handle the coronavirus.

Also, what advice do you need?  Get a farking covid test! There.  I prevented your pathetic brain from having to function at any sort of higher level than it currently does to go to events with no masks around people that constantly expose each other to communicable diseases.  Farking morons.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: This is starting to look like a "too drunk to pick the kids up from school" sort of day.

I love it.


You took the school bus driving job.  You got responsibilities.  If you select a co-pilot, it's gotta be fifth grade at least.  Not two second graders; one working the wheel and the other working the pedals.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FriarReb98: Oh, what a lovely day....


Bill Withers - Lovely Day (Audio)
Youtube bEeaS6fuUoA
 
not enough beer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: demonfaerie: There is still a chance Biden got the virus from Trump. I am going to assume they are going to test Biden everyday now, if they haven't already.

While I agree they're going to test Biden every day if they weren't already, prior to this test it seemed very unlikely he got it from Trump and now afterwards it's even less likely.  They didn't get close or have any real prolonged contact.  Plus apparently Biden wears the biggest mask anyone has ever seen.


Yeah but if you have a Covid positive person shouting at you 15 feet seems iffy.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess wearing the mask works.
I smell a campaign ad.
 
Displayed 50 of 205 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.