Say it, don't spray it
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Someone offered some sage advice recently to a well known Master Spreader.

He said, "Shut up, man!"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh man ... I'll be the first to admit i'd be a super-spreader.  Gotta wipe down the phone screen after a long speakerphone conference call.  Ick.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And yet every store is still making their employees talk.
How are you
Did you find everything
Can I see your ID
Can you remove the mask
And on and on
And don't get me started on the cashiers that insist on having long drawn out conversations with customers


Are you trying to kill people?
Seriously what do people understand about proximity germs and the air coming out of your mouth?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So I told that teachin' lady the only thing I need to know is *cough*cough*cough*

Public health information will never matter to people as much Fb rants from Uncle Racist and his merry band of REAL AMERICANS.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
People need to be told this shiat?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

/you know what he's saying
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was talking to someone in some very official setting, post meeting, so standing face to face, when a bit of spittle leaves their mouth...and lands...directly...on my eyeball.

/I credit years of martial arts training for not flinching or showing any reaction
//now I wince whenever I recall that
///luckily pre-COVID.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And don't say "peter piper spat a peck of propelled pathogens" unless you want to be this.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And yet every store is still making their employees talk.
How are you
Did you find everything
Can I see your ID
Can you remove the mask
And on and on
And don't get me started on the cashiers that insist on having long drawn out conversations with customers


Are you trying to kill people?
Seriously what do people understand about proximity germs and the air coming out of your mouth?


I'd be happy if these policies were burned, but I also understand that a business has Priorities.

Making it more difficult for a customer to focus on the task at hand is one of them.
 
