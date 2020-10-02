 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Don't you hate it when your child "zoom bombs" you during a meeting from your home office? Now, imagine that happening while you're being interviewed by MSNBC (or you can click the link to the left)   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the things that I hope will come out of this whole thing is that we stop being so formal and precious about the different "spheres" of our life. It's not a tragedy if your kid or your spouse wanders by or even talks to you while you're on a call, even if you're presenting to a customer. It's not a disaster if you appear in the background of your kid's Zoom classroom (just put some pants on for once). And a TV interview doesn't have to be glossily produced segment that exists in isolation from all around it.

In the best case, maybe - and I know this is a stretch - maybe if people are reminded that we are all human beings rather than "employees" or "managers" or "interviewees", it becomes that bit harder for companies and governments to make the kind of inhumane and greedy decisions that depersonalized corporations are so readily capable of.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Still the champ.

Children interrupt BBC News interview - BBC News
Youtube Mh4f9AYRCZY
 
BFletch651
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Still the champ.

I will never tire of that.


I will never tire of that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's nice to know kids are still being kids in a world otherwise gone mad. Props to Dr Grandpa for being cool about it.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My dog Zoom bombs me all the time. Sometimes I even invite her to. In an all-hands meeting when someone else was presenting, I let her go to town licking my face. But I stayed attentive.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, it's not like MSNBC has any viewers.  No one will notice.
 
phenn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Adorable grandson"

Yeah.

Kind of like when Buzzfeed posts a list of "Hilarious" Tweets About Men.

*yawn*
*pppppraaaaaaapp*
*Zzzz....*
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

On the opposite end of the spectrum, I'm reminded of the first ad for Oovoo video chat where a little girl calls up her dad in the middle of a work meeting for no reason at all and not a single one of them, including the dad, minds in the least. And we were supposed to want to get Oovoo because the kid was cute.

/We didn't. Oovoo didn't last long at all.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fat chance. Get back to work. I'll talk to you Friday after your shift. Make sure your desk is clean.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Aw, Trump is in bed with the sniffles so you gotta step up and monitor ratings and share with the class to try to score some fantasy political points?

That's extra special.  Now go back to stroking your guns.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think I'd be more "Um, who is this kid and how did they get in my house?"

/ 'Cause, you know, I don't have children.
// Cats would totally try to knock things off the desk or hang out on the chair behind my head
/// Alas, essential worker here so no working from home.
 
keldaria
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Droids Interrupt Darth Vader Interview [Parody of Children Interrupt BBC Interview]
Youtube j6AgtTyk-Hs
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
my gripe is not getting a beej from under the table

/you guys be you though
//.... I DON'T HAVE KIDS SO STOP LOOKING AT ME LIKE THAT
 
