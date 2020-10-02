 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Salmonella outbreaks linked to pet hedgehogs, as experts recommend regular cleaning of hedgehog wheels   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
12
    More: Sick, Salmonella, Salmonella enterica, Infection, salmonella outbreaks, Pets, dozens of people, pet hedgehogs, Pet  
•       •       •

188 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Oct 2020 at 11:33 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also ensure you occasionally disinfect their leads (leash) before going for walks.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Goddamnit Sonic!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Somebody warn cowgirltoffee.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: [bing.com image 164x160]


That wouldn't be salmonella.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
DINSDALE
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Always make sure to cook your hedgehogs thoroughly.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Always make sure to cook your hedgehogs thoroughly.


I wouldn't be surprised if there are cultures that eat it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Salmonella the Hedgehog was a totally different videogames.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
TIL hedgehogs have wheels. Wish I had the Pshop skills to illustrate that.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You have salmonella?

Better visit the doctor..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is this better than the four heads of Knuckles the Echidna?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.