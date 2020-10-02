 Skip to content
(CNN)   Trump has mild symptoms which is what happens right before you go in to a ventilator   (cnn.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he still has his mask in his pocket.
So close, so far.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he hasn't lost his taste.  He had none to start with.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call on Drew to officially designate this KARMA DAY.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this how he becomes the Dark Lord?
 
Flat_Panda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Is this how he becomes the Dark Lord?


Somewhere, there is a phylactery made out of Cheetos.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the odds this is a lie to avoid debates and garner sympathy?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Dr Fauci

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sophont
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Is this how he becomes the Dark Lord?


Naw. Nurgle's just come to claim him.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: I call on Drew to officially designate this KARMA DAY.


I really, really think you should keep your powder dry for that one.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's anyone who knows how to vent, it's Trump.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Or right before you go through a cold-like illness and don't need a ventilator.
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: What are the odds this is a lie to avoid debates and garner sympathy?


We don't do sucker bets here on Fark, young man.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just getting this out of the way.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: But he hasn't lost his taste.  He had none to start with.


Delightful, I hope whoever is in charge of reading hate tweets at him while he's barely breathing on the ventilator gets to this one before Karma takes him out.

2020 took Ginsberg it's the least we can do. Although, we don't need a pence vs Biden debate. That's just the excuse everyone would give to vote Republican yet again.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memepedia.ruView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kids found out Trump caught Covid-19. The youngest cheered.

farking ghouls.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Florida Man has mild symptoms which is what happens right before you go into a ventilator

No, it isn't.

/is it?
 
Podna
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
JeremeyRennergettingaworkout.jpg
 
IAmRight
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Does he have COVID or did Putin and the GOP decide he was no longer useful after his poor performance in the first debate? The timing is pretty "coincidental".
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

styckx: [Fark user image 850x1022] [View Full Size image _x_]


I lol'd.
 
Farkin_Crazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is why I don't care what people think when I root for Covid to take him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
may is be a passing phase

a chronically slow, agonizing, choking, full of false hopes, and lasting stabbing, throbbing pains phase.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As long as his room has Fox News on and his Twitter account is active, he'll still be able to govern.
 
red230
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: My kids found out Trump caught Covid-19. The youngest cheered.

farking ghouls.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
wight night [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Give it a week and then tell us the symptoms are mild. This is a slow burning disease which kicks into overdrive like someone suddenly dropped a brick on the gas-pedal. It's meaningless to say how bad one has it at the onset.
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Biden: "Will you shut up, man."
COVID-19: "On it."
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's a start...
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Deus Ex Machina is such a lame device to end the season.
Someone cancel this show.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He should have never gotten tested.  He did, and now he has symptoms!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I can't wait to go piss on this man's grave.
Along with George W. Bush's.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: My kids found out Trump caught Covid-19. The youngest cheered.

farking ghouls.


Right?  They should have all cheered
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: My kids found out Trump caught Covid-19. The youngest cheered.

farking ghouls.


Speaking of kids: Baron Trump has a confirmed negative test which is good to hear.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: ...Or right before you go through a cold-like illness and don't need a ventilator.


Or right before you don't go through anything because you are lying about the whole thing.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

red230: [Fark user image 828x540]


hahaha holy sh*t!
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Way too fast for that, usually takes close to a week for major symptoms.

Check back next Friday.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image image 425x449]


Fark user imageView Full Size
...but they're supposed to protect every one else!?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

king of vegas: What are the odds this is a lie to avoid debates and garner sympathy?


99.9%
 
jesmon421
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Do bone spurs put you in the high risk category?
 
Charletron [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This goes three ways:

1. He doesn't get that sick, and claims that he was right that COVID is not that serious, making him look like a dumbass

2. He gets really sick, and looks like a total farking idiot while being incapacitated and absent from the campaign trail from here on out

3. He dies

This is so great!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"It effects almost nobody" - Trump

That's correct Trump you are a nobody, if weren't for pigly corporate media and bloodthirsty Putin, you'd be an absolute nobody.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Deus Ex Machina is such a lame device to end the season.
Someone cancel this show.


You can't cancel the show.  It never ends.

/I put all my points in swimming.
 
