Don't tug on Homelander's cape, don't piss into the wind, and for sure, don't pet lions
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not?  They're always singin and dancin in cartoons.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lions are cats, aka assholes.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep.  Punish the animal for your stupidity.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Yep.  Punish the animal for your stupidity.


Senegal. That lion probably caught the beating of its life after the zoo closed that night.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's exactly how your "pet" cat would treat you if the size disparity between you were reversed.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"NO TOUCH, HOOMAN"
 
talkertopc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have pet a lion through the bar of its cage when I was a kid. It was a cub though, caged with other cubs, there were no adult lions.
 
SkoalReaver
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not the first guy who got hurt trying to touch a big pussy. Won't be the last.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I just don't know why animals don't just trust us.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Not the first guy who got hurt trying to touch a big pussy. Won't be the last.


Lifetime of pain for minutes if pleasure.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm so tired of hearing about all these lion kings. I didn't watch it and I just wanted to tell you all I'm really proud of myself for not understanding the headline.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

deadsanta: That's exactly how your "pet" cat would treat you if the size disparity between you were reversed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

deadsanta: That's exactly how your "pet" cat would treat you if the size disparity between you were reversed.


That's how mine treats me now.
 
lamric
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
