(KIRO-7 Seattle)   All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing. On the other hand, even if no one does anything sometimes evil is just too incompetent to triumph anyway, as this ineffective firebombing attack shows   (kiro7.com) divider line
    Incendiary device, King County, Washington, Shoreline, Washington  
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Even better when they instead set *themselves* on fire.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Subby went with this one and not the "Hypnotist Arrested For Illegal Prostate Exams' from the sidebar?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Police released a picture of the suspect:

OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Subby went with this one and not the "Hypnotist Arrested For Illegal Prostate Exams' from the sidebar?


Talk about a shiatty show.
 
