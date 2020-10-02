 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Lebanese prosecutor calls for arrest of captain and owner of ship that brought explosives to Beiruit. Russia promises to get right on it   (aljazeera.com) divider line
25
    More: Unlikely, Ship, Cyprus, Lebanon, Cargo ship, Cargo, tonnes of ammonium nitrate, Mediterranean Sea, Beirut's port  
•       •       •

293 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Oct 2020 at 2:20 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think they really have a case against the captain at this point.  The captain wasn't the one who offloaded the cargo and I very much doubt that they have any documentation describing the conditions that the cargo was stored aboard the vessel.  The owner of the vessel possibly for failing to take an active role in getting the vessel what it needed to leave the port with its cargo.

After this many years, the fault falls pretty squarely on those managing the port.
 
grchunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Subby, don't count out extradition-especially if it's "discovered" that the culprit just happens to be a member of the anti-Putin opposition.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lebanese prosecutor vows to follow up lickety-split, right after dining at the Y on some cuisine.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Blame Travels Downward Upward In whatever direction is needed to shift it away from the actual guilty party
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah. Because it's their fault after 7 years on seized cargo lol.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Lebanese prosecutor vows to follow up lickety-split, right after dining at the Y on some cuisine.


files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is right up there with "China Virus" in terms of the complete refusal of a government to look inward.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TWX: After this many years, the fault falls pretty squarely on those managing the port.



Oh they know that... but when did a pesky thing like the law or facts get in the way of a seriously embarrassed & culpable legislature?

They're just looking for a sacrificial lamb to throw on the bonfire of public discontent. It's worked often enough in the past.
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Lebanese prosecutor vows to follow up lickety-split, right after dining at the Y on some cuisine.


You, sir, are a cunning linguist.
 
Korzine
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Didn't they also store it in the same building they were keeping a large cache of bootleg fireworks? Or was that just a rumour?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Lebanese prosecutor vows to follow up lickety-split, right after dining at the Y on some cuisine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This thread went down south pretty fast... right onto its face.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TWX: I don't think they really have a case against the captain at this point.  The captain wasn't the one who offloaded the cargo and I very much doubt that they have any documentation describing the conditions that the cargo was stored aboard the vessel.  The owner of the vessel possibly for failing to take an active role in getting the vessel what it needed to leave the port with its cargo.

After this many years, the fault falls pretty squarely on those managing the port.


Wasn't the cargo meant for Lebanon?

Why else would they offload it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

special20: This thread went down south pretty fast... right onto its face.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TWX: I don't think they really have a case against the captain at this point.  The captain wasn't the one who offloaded the cargo and I very much doubt that they have any documentation describing the conditions that the cargo was stored aboard the vessel.  The owner of the vessel possibly for failing to take an active role in getting the vessel what it needed to leave the port with its cargo.

After this many years, the fault falls pretty squarely on those managing the port.


There was a article not to long ago... short summary wasn't the ship held in port because it couldn't pay port fees?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Surprising absolutely no one, Lebanon's ridiculous government is doing exactly what we predicted, flailing to find scapegoats who had farkall to do with creating the conditions that caused the explosion, years after they stopped having any control over that cargo.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

File photo of Lebanese prosecutor
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Korzine: Didn't they also store it in the same building they were keeping a large cache of bootleg fireworks? Or was that just a rumour?


That was absolutely true - 30 to 40 large bags of fireworks that Lebanon had confiscated years before. The fireworks can be seen exploding in several of the videos, in the moments right before the main detonation.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TWX: I don't think they really have a case against the captain at this point.  The captain wasn't the one who offloaded the cargo and I very much doubt that they have any documentation describing the conditions that the cargo was stored aboard the vessel.  The owner of the vessel possibly for failing to take an active role in getting the vessel what it needed to leave the port with its cargo.

After this many years, the fault falls pretty squarely on those managing the port.


No, no, you see, we may have ("allegedly") seized the cargo and piled it up haphazardly in a non-climate controlled warehouse (again, "allegedly"), for many years, but IT'S TOTALLY THE CAPTAIN'S FAULT.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The article omits the tiny detail that the ship and the ammonium nitrate were in the port of Beirut because they were seized (essentially stolen) by the Lebanese authorities.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

grchunt: Subby, don't count out extradition-especially if it's "discovered" that the culprit just happens to be a member of the anti-Putin opposition.


Journalists all over Russia are surprised to learn that they spent a couple of years captaining a freighter in the Mediterranean.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: TWX: I don't think they really have a case against the captain at this point.  The captain wasn't the one who offloaded the cargo and I very much doubt that they have any documentation describing the conditions that the cargo was stored aboard the vessel.  The owner of the vessel possibly for failing to take an active role in getting the vessel what it needed to leave the port with its cargo.

After this many years, the fault falls pretty squarely on those managing the port.

Wasn't the cargo meant for Lebanon?

Why else would they offload it.


Jesus Christ, the story is only a few months old, how have people forgotten so much already, and can't just look up what the details were?

The cargo was headed from Georgia to Mozambique. It was removed from the ship by a Lebanese judge's order, because Lebanon had already starved and fined the crew into needing to return to their home countries "on humanitarian grounds," and so Lebanon just figured the cargo was theirs now.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How DARE that captain not pay the bribes he was supposed to pay to get that cargo out of extortion impoundment.

/be corrupt, win stupid prizes.
 
g.fro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Quite aside from the legal mess of the owners of both the ship and the cargo abandoning their property, and the crew having been stuck on the ship for I forget how long, and the long period of time between the ship's arrival and the explosion, it's a basic premise of admiralty law that once a cargo is physically passed over the ship's gunwale, the ship no longer has any responsibility for it.

In other words, Lebanon has no case because they unloaded the ship.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Ketchuponsteak: TWX: I don't think they really have a case against the captain at this point.  The captain wasn't the one who offloaded the cargo and I very much doubt that they have any documentation describing the conditions that the cargo was stored aboard the vessel.  The owner of the vessel possibly for failing to take an active role in getting the vessel what it needed to leave the port with its cargo.

After this many years, the fault falls pretty squarely on those managing the port.

Wasn't the cargo meant for Lebanon?

Why else would they offload it.

Jesus Christ, the story is only a few months old, how have people forgotten so much already, and can't just look up what the details were?

The cargo was headed from Georgia to Mozambique. It was removed from the ship by a Lebanese judge's order, because Lebanon had already starved and fined the crew into needing to return to their home countries "on humanitarian grounds," and so Lebanon just figured the cargo was theirs now.


Yeah I forgot.

So has the Lebanese apparently. Well, probably not, they're looking for a scapegoat.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.