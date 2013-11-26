 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Produce Misting day, so feel free to celebrate by joining your fellow citizens in producing mist   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't like being moist
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From time to time, I'm addressed as "Hey mister!"  It only stands to reason they want to be misted.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I did "water the lawn" a bit while taking a conference call from the backyard and not wanting to risk loss of wifi by going inside to use the convenience.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's near the end of the day. I almost mist it.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm misting I'm dehydrated and my junk makes whistling noise.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear a mask you animal
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i guess i am stuck on thick and not mist...
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day is misting day if you play your cards right.

ibankcoin.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image image 300x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
radarlove
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best headline I've read all day, made me lol
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY bookmark
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Incredulous...
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tori Amos - Caught a Lite Sneeze (Official Music Video)
Youtube weWtRqoSUOI
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Golden Spray (TM)
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

He said Produce Misting!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's already been produced
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Freschel: [Fark user image image 285x177]

It's already been produced


I'm glad I never spent time on that game...I saw too many people get way too frustrated.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought it was an advert.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
