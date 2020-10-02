 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1919, US President Woodrow Wilson suffered a bad stroke, dooming the League of Nations and forcing him to take a double bogey on a par-three hole   (history.com) divider line
33
    More: Vintage, President Woodrow Wilson, Woodrow Wilson, Wilson's wife Edith, cost Wilson, Warren G. Harding, President of the United States, Vice President of the United States, William Howard Taft  
•       •       •

380 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Oct 2020 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and on this day in 2020, I kept Trump off the golf course.

// you're welcome!!
/// if you wish to shower me with gifts as a thank you for finally getting Trump, instead, please consider donating to the Fisher House
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woodrow Wilson the virulent racist?
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The League of Nations was in a league of its' own.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of stroke victims, Ron Paul seems to be doing better.
Ron Paul Recovering After Health Scare During A Live Interview | TODAY
Youtube t2GSwx1c8w0
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Speaking of stroke victims, Ron Paul seems to be doing better.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/t2GSwx1c​8w0]


You mean he's actually making sense and behaving in a sane manner?
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The League of Nations was already doomed.

It was WW's personal campaigning for it, which some believe contributed to his stroke, which killed the chance for Senate ratification.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Little shiatty brat always coming over being a nuisance?  How the hell was he supposed to concentrate on his League of Nations project?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Speaking of stroke victims, Ron Paul seems to be doing better.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/t2GSwx1c​8w0]

You mean he's actually making sense and behaving in a sane manner?


"Better" is relative to where he was last week, not necessarily where you'd expect a normal empathetic person to be.
 
gblive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woodrow Wilson's Stroke
Youtube EtbcmZgA1is
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk History - Edith Wilson: The First Female President
Youtube ta1ZcjpwVLo
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Speaking of stroke victims, Ron Paul seems to be doing better.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/t2GSwx1c​8w0]

You mean he's actually making sense and behaving in a sane manner?


He had a stroke, not a brain transplant.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably in the top 5 of worst US presidents.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good old Woodrow. If he had shut his whore mouth, ww2 wouldnt have happened.
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

g.fro: The League of Nations was already doomed.

It was WW's personal campaigning for it, which some believe contributed to his stroke, which killed the chance for Senate ratification.


Also, considering he obviously wasn't in the best condition leading up the stroke, there's a strong likelihood his poor health affected his judgment so he became overly stubborn and resistant to working out.a compromise that would've resulted in passage of the Treaty of Versailles by the Senate. (However, wwhether that would've made a difference in how history turned out over the next 20 years is debatable.)
 
Geotpf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm trying to imagine "President Melania".
 
Mouser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Woodrow Wilson the virulent racist?


Woodrow Wilson the Democrat?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mouser: dittybopper: Woodrow Wilson the virulent racist?

Woodrow Wilson the Democrat?


Woodrow Wilson the rat fark who signed income taxes into law
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
History doesn't repeat...but it rhymes.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Kit Fister: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Speaking of stroke victims, Ron Paul seems to be doing better.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/t2GSwx1c​8w0]

You mean he's actually making sense and behaving in a sane manner?

He had a stroke, not a brain transplant.


Well, I mean, a stroke can cause significant alterations to how the brain reacts/processes data. You never know.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mouser: dittybopper: Woodrow Wilson the virulent racist?

Woodrow Wilson the Democrat?


It's true...you'd have had to switch parties for your preferred candidate back then, Mouser.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gooch: Mouser: dittybopper: Woodrow Wilson the virulent racist?

Woodrow Wilson the Democrat?

Woodrow Wilson the rat fark who signed income taxes into law


Oh boy. The "taxation is theft" clown was drawn here like a flu to shiat.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: History doesn't repeat...


...I tell myself, before I go to sleep....
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I found out today that the 1919 stroke was Wilson's fourth, and that he'd had strokes in 1896, 1906 and 1913.

Nixon was a high functioning drunk, JFK hid his Addison's disease and was popping pills like he was partying with Johnny Cash, Grover Cleveland had oral cancer surgery on a yacht that was under sail so as to hide the procedure...and Andrew Jackson? Holy fark, he was a wreck. Smallpox, a suppurating bullet wound, malaria, typhus, dysentery, and of course all that was treated with bleeding and mercury. He lived to be 78.

Between all the other fatasses, smokers and drunks, Trump may wind up somewhere in the middle of the pack health-wise.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Good old Woodrow. If he had shut his whore mouth, ww2 wouldnt have happened.


It was more Clemenceau and Poincaré's insistence on German reparations that led to an obscure Austrian corporal's rise to power than anything WW did.
 
K-jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gooch: Mouser: dittybopper: Woodrow Wilson the virulent racist?

Woodrow Wilson the Democrat?

Woodrow Wilson the rat fark who signed income taxes into law


And he started the New World Order.

a.espncdn.comView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: Probably in the top 5 of worst US presidents.


Worse than...
Franklin Pierce
James Buchanan
Andrew Johnson
Dubya
Trump
John Tyler, WINO
Warren Harding
Martin Van Buren your economy to the ground

Wilson was a racist POS as a person, but a decent president.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gooch: Woodrow Wilson the rat fark who signed income taxes into law


Libertarian-like typing detected.

Tell us more about how taxation is theft.
 
K-jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Gooch: Woodrow Wilson the rat fark who signed income taxes into law

Libertarian-like typing detected.

Tell us more about how taxation is theft.


Hopefully a John Bircher doesn't show up.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gooch: Mouser: dittybopper: Woodrow Wilson the virulent racist?

Woodrow Wilson the Democrat?

Woodrow Wilson Abraham Lincoln the rat fark who signed income taxes into law


How do you expect to Back The Blue or Support The Troops or Build The Wall, if not with taxes?
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Imagine if it happened two years earlier. No WW1 for us. No disgruntled Hitler, no WW2.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gooch: Mouser: dittybopper: Woodrow Wilson the virulent racist?

Woodrow Wilson the Democrat?

Woodrow Wilson the rat fark who signed income taxes into law


I'll make this real simple for you.  in our modern, industrialized society, every single comfort, convenience, and necessity we take for granted is there because of public infrastructure. Water, sewer, groceries, all of it comes to us because there's a public infrastructure to enable it to be moved, pumped, shipped, stored, etc.

Then there's all the stuff that makes sure that our society is safe from foreign threats.

How do we pay for them? Why, I'm glad you asked that jimmy!

You see, because everything that is provided as a public service, or for public use (roads, bridges, parks, etc.), is collectively owned by all of America, all of America is equally obliged to pay for its upkeep.

What's that Jimmy? you don't use things in NYC so you don't see why you have to pay for it?

I see your point! However, let me put it to you this way: just like your property and everything on it is your responsibility, the public property of the USA is everyone's property, and everyone's responsibility. We all own a part of everything public. And, don't worry that your state doesn't have enough income to pay for decent roads, schools, highways, etc., the citizens of other states will step in and help out because it's the neighborly thing to do.

So how do taxes play into this, you ask?  Hohoho, very simply! Instead of charging a fee every time you use something or benefit from something that uses public infrastructure and property, which would be mighty inconvenient, we just come up with a fair average percentage that each person can afford, that makes up their contribution to the collective bill. Just like when you go out with a bunch of friends and split the check.

And it sure is nice to know that we all care enough about our country to pitch in and keep us going! Thank you for doing your part!

/I'm Troy McClure...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lenfromak: Imagine if it happened two years earlier. No WW1 for us. No disgruntled Hitler, no WW2.


Uh, what? You realize that WWI was a powder keg that was bound to go off in Europe, right? And that the post-war farkery of Germany was not the US's fault?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

coronavirus: and on this day in 2020, I kept Trump off the golf course.

// you're welcome!!
/// if you wish to shower me with gifts as a thank you for finally getting Trump, instead, please consider donating to the Fisher House


101 years later...wicked shiat happening to don!
Incredible
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.