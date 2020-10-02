 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1967, Thurgood Marshall was sworn in as the first Supreme Court justice who was not only black but b-b-b-b-bad to the bone   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Supreme Court of the United States, Thurgood Marshall, Chief Justice Earl Warren, Lyndon B. Johnson, chief counsel, Earl Warren, legal division of the NAACP, President John F. Kennedy  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Without Marshall there would be no Thomas.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You funny - Everybody funny. 1 Bourbon 1 Scotch 1 Kegbro.

+1 headline sunny!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah, nice headline.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pathetic that Clarence Thomas has been on the court 5 years longer than Marshall was. The least qualified justice in history was appointed to replace the most qualified.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he adjourns alone he prefers to be by himself.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he appointed by Hotrod Lincoln?  Drove the Proud Boys to drinkin'
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Christian Bale: Pathetic that Clarence Thomas has been on the court 5 years longer than Marshall was. The least qualified justice in history was appointed to replace the most qualified.


Least qualified up until recently.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But America already had a Black Supreme Court Justice.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thurgood Marshall was the lead attorney for the NAACP and won Brown v. Board of Education.

Trump picks judges based on their willingness to overturn it and bring back segregation.
The fact that people think both parties are the same is shameful. Trump's federal judges will be making our lives worse for decades.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I want bourbon, I want scotch, I want beer.....ok, now I'm ready to issue my ruling.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

g.fro: But America already had a Black Supreme Court Justice.


But Marshall was the first hairy black man.
 
Pincy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Without Marshall there would be no Thomas.


Hear that? It's the sound of Marshall rolling in his grave.
 
g.fro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaytkay: g.fro: But America already had a Black Supreme Court Justice.

But Marshall was the first hairy black man.


Bravo, good sir/ma'am!
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thurgood Marshall was an icon.
 
