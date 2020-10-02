 Skip to content
(Forbes)   America's nuclear doomsday planes launch after Trump catches corona because, hey--2020   (forbes.com) divider line
    United States Department of Defense, President of the United States, E-6B Mercury, E-6 Mercury, U.S. president Donald Trump  
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be disappointed if they hadn't launched. This is a normal security protocol.
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That plane has flown 19 times in the last month... routine procedure.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vote Corona 2020.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Another open-source intel expert, Canadian Steffan Watkins, disagreed. "Tim doesn't know what he's talking about, and there is nothing unusual about any E-6 movements," Watkins tweeted.

Hans Kristensen, a nuclear expert with the Federation of American Scientists, pointed out that U.S. Strategic Command had planned a major exercise for October that could explain the double E-6 missions."
 
knight_on_the_rail
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark.com fear mongering is ridiculous.

/At least I'm in before the hackneyed Hunt for Red October meme
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
America needs to launch a few fists towards the face of David Axe.  Anyone trying to profit off of anxiety right now needs to sip through a straw for a few months to gain some perspective.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

knight_on_the_rail: Fark.com fear mongering is ridiculous.

/At least I'm in before the hackneyed Hunt for Red October meme


It is tiresome.

Ever little thing, stuff that goes on all the time or periodically, is now a sign of on-coming doom.    It's like a cult or something.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Uh-oh. I hear discontent in the peanut gallery.
Nice headline, Subby! :D
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I know it's routine, but it's Trump. I can't help but worry that he just watched the movie 'Outbreak' and got ideas from that on fighting the virus.

//bombs. They're not just for hurricanes anymore.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are the nukes on a dead man's switch or something?
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe he should have tried Putin's vaccine. Or maybe he did.
 
6655321
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hail Freedonia!
"This Country's Going to War"- Duck Soup sequence
Youtube yyeKYQdYISg
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They were shooting touch-and-goes with one of these planes at the Bismarck airport(?) a while back. The pilots appear to believe they're still flying a jet fighter, as it wasn't doing the kind of sedate, deliberate approaches you would expect from a plane that size.

No word on the status of Penny Benjamin's virtue
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dittybopper: knight_on_the_rail: Fark.com fear mongering is ridiculous.

/At least I'm in before the hackneyed Hunt for Red October meme

It is tiresome.

Ever little thing, stuff that goes on all the time or periodically, is now a sign of on-coming doom.    It's like a cult or something.


At this point, if I don't get my godsdamn apocalypse this year, I will be seriously pissed off.

LETS BURN THIS BIATCH DOWN!
 
1funguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, so that little biatch is gonna hide out in the bunker for a couple weeks...
...but doesn't want us to panic...
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA: Canadian Steffan Watkins, disagreed. "Tim doesn't know what he's talking about, and there is nothing unusual about any E-6 movements," Watkins tweeted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe they can bomb the corona virus invading the white house.  That should help
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is there something that America's enemies can do to us that this administration hasn't?

/If they're flying to protect us, they're almost four years too late.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nogrhi: That plane has flown 19 times in the last month... routine procedure.


We're all going to die!!11!One!
 
way south
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whitefangz64: I know it's routine, but it's Trump. I can't help but worry that he just watched the movie 'Outbreak' and got ideas from that on fighting the virus.

//bombs. They're not just for hurricanes anymore.


That's not Trump, that's the media's fictional image of Trump as a warmonger.
On the war front he's actually got a record for de-escalation. He got into spats with Mattis and Bolton because he keeps pushing for early troop withdrawals and peace deals and they are absolute hawks.

/There's a reason all the generals are lined up with the other side.
/Peace is bad for business.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just farkin' do it. Or give us a meteor. I mean seriously, this just isn't worth it anymore.
 
