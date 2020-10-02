 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Chinese holiday celebrations off to fiery start as at least 13 die in ice lantern and snow sculpture mishap   (7news.com.au) divider line
14
•       •       •

rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fire.At an ice park.
.
.
Huh.
The IT Crowd - Fire at a Sea Parks
Youtube qy_BKKnHgas
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think they would have rehearsed a response to the threat of fire.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I miss the old days when the worst you could expect was a little pee-pee in your coke.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Water, water everywhere...
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
George RR Martin unavailable for comment.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: I miss the old days when the worst you could expect was a little pee-pee in your coke.


Well me American, me am smart. Me take out the pee-pee part.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: dothemath: I miss the old days when the worst you could expect was a little pee-pee in your coke.

Well me American, me am smart. Me take out the pee-pee part.


Lets not traffic in ugly racial stereotypes.

Not here.
Not now.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"The fire engulfed an exhibition hall of ice lantern and snow sculptures"

"killed at least 13 people"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: You'd think they would have rehearsed a response to the threat of fire.


a drill of some sort perhaps?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Action Parc 2.0
LOL
/JK
//S
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
IRONIC tag must have burned up.
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
