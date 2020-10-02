 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   Protip: Don't cause a domestic dispute resulting in the police being called. If you do, don't say you are federal law enforcement and threaten the police   (wpxi.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, United States, former U.S. Forestry Service employee, Law of the United States, federal officer, state troopers, Criminal law, Law enforcement agency, Police  
•       •       •

152 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Oct 2020 at 11:50 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cousin is a doctor.

Well, a tree surgeon.

OK, he dropped out. He fainted at the sight of sap.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow, Smokey Bear has really not aged well at all.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At least his upper lip was convincing.
Fark user image
 
Okieboy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well there goes tomorrow night's plans then...
 
Coloman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lol he had been pretending to be a LT for so long that when the cops showed up he forgot that 'they have computers and stuff to check that'.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A retired bench tech claiming to be a cop.  WTF goes through these peoples' heads?
 
argylez
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pennsyltucky gonna pennsyltucky
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"He allegedly claimed he was a lieutenant with a federal agency."

Looks more like a buck private in the neighborhood wannabe mafia:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.