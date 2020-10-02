 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   In the immortal words of Megadeth's Chief Biological Sustainability Officer, David Mustaine, "This is the countdown to extinction"   (bbc.com) divider line
49
    More: Scary, Biodiversity, Sustainability, Nature, Sustainable development, Ecological economics, Wednesday's UN biodiversity summit, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, biodiversity conference  
•       •       •

1510 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Oct 2020 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think there is a realisation that if we don't take care of nature, we could end up in dire straits," she added.

That's not so bad.  At least we'll get our money for nothin'.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: "I think there is a realisation that if we don't take care of nature, we could end up in dire straits," she added.

That's not so bad.  At least we'll get our money for nothin'.


I'm more interested in all the chicks for free.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: "I think there is a realisation that if we don't take care of nature, we could end up in dire straits," she added.

That's not so bad.  At least we'll get our money for nothin'.


F that

/sultan of bling
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extinction crisis: World leaders say it is time to act

Oh really? Unless you plan to FORCE IT TO EVERYONE DOWN THEIR THROATS, including the US, Russia, China and India, you're full of shiat.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And soon we will all Rust In Peace
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Extinction crisis: World leaders say it is time to act

Oh man, if only there were people around the world whose job it was to lead stuff.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is it the Final Countdown?

Europe - The Final Countdown (Official Video)
Youtube 9jK-NcRmVcw


Could have gone with the movie where F-14s shoot down Japanese Zeroes
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as screwing up the world impacts positive quarterly growth & shareholder profits, we're all farked...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UN biodiversity summit? The environment is gonna get a strongly worded letter.

/ and nothing will be done
// or even attempted
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but who's buying?
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COUNTDOWN WAS MEGADETHS LAST GOOD ALBUM.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have had a good run. Time to let another beast be king for a bit.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Majority of the heads and shareholders of world's largest carbon energy companies: NUUUUUR!!!!
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcos P: COUNTDOWN WAS MEGADETHS LAST GOOD ALBUM.


Dystopia won a grammy, so I'm gonna have to disagree with your police work there, Lou
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But at least in one beautiful moment before the end we added value for our stockholders.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hope there are aliens and I hope they are cataloging our species on earth. No one will miss us when we are gone.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Marcos P: COUNTDOWN WAS MEGADETHS LAST GOOD ALBUM.

Dystopia won a grammy, so I'm gonna have to disagree with your police work there, Lou


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mankind still producing art as though Megadeth's "Rust In Peace" doesn't already exist.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcos P: COUNTDOWN WAS MEGADETHS LAST GOOD ALBUM.


I ENJOYED YOUTHANASIA.

ALSO HIDDEN TREASURES IF YOU COUNT THAT KIND OF ALBUM.
 
nijika
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gotta guess which one before clicking on the article.  2020 card in play.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Has anyone ever heard of the 150 leaders who are saying this?  Are they influencers or Farkers or actual elected officials?

It's not some group of professors who will get tenure if they're able to score some global environmental research cash for their university is it?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I ENJOYED YOUTHANASIA.

ALSO HIDDEN TREASURES IF YOU COUNT THAT KIND OF ALBUM.



Youthanasia has some good tracks, for sure.

Hidden Treasures is ok, but Diadems is the highlight.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Hendawg: And soon we will all Rust In Peace


Unless you opt for...

nuclearblast.deView Full Size
 
kevljo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Megadea​t​h

The irony of this name and it's definition (when spelled correctly) is ironic as all get out (look at worldwide COVID death totals) and makes me haz the sads.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcos P: COUNTDOWN WAS MEGADETHS LAST GOOD ALBUM.


With an attitude like that, you deserve a ticket on the Train of Consequences
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Final Countdown dog fight scene
Youtube oyjNInIH4Hw


It's Friday
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mustaine when he sings always sounds constipated
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Time to address the mine shaft gap?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Marcos P: COUNTDOWN WAS MEGADETHS LAST GOOD ALBUM.

I ENJOYED YOUTHANASIA.

ALSO HIDDEN TREASURES IF YOU COUNT THAT KIND OF ALBUM.


Back in the day I had a pretty cool collection of import cds and what not with all of the Megadeth songs no one else had and it made me feel special.  And then they released Hidden Treasures and I didn't feel as special anymore.
 
kevljo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kevljo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Megadea​t​h

The irony of this name and it's definition (when spelled correctly) is ironic as all get out (look at worldwide COVID death totals) and makes me haz the sads.


In other words, I'm Sweating Bullets.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

THX 1138: xanadian: "I think there is a realisation that if we don't take care of nature, we could end up in dire straits," she added.

That's not so bad.  At least we'll get our money for nothin'.

I'm more interested in all the chicks for free.


I'm more worried about getting a blister on my thumb.
 
patowen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think the internet will save us.

/waiting for laughter to stop....

No, seriously.  I started working in IT in 1994, and have been a bit of a fanboy of the internets since then.  It's the first global communication tool available to the masses.  A new environment -

So the first thing primates do in a new environment is to divide up into tribes and fling poo at each other.  OK, check.  But we are familiar with this tool now, and also suddenly faced with a global crisis.  I really think the internet's time has come.  Now we (big "we") can actually see the extent of our crisis, and can cooperate globally in real-time to focus our efforts to overcome it.

/pollyanna
 
gunsmack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: Mankind still producing art as though Megadeth's "Rust In Peace" doesn't already exist.


When he's not too busy fighting the Undertaker.
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That picture in the article was begging for some captioning...

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [YouTube video: Final Countdown dog fight scene]

It's Friday


I always liked that howl when the f14 dives to the surface.  The movie itself is pretty blah
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

patowen: I think the internet will save us.

/waiting for laughter to stop....

No, seriously.  I started working in IT in 1994, and have been a bit of a fanboy of the internets since then.  It's the first global communication tool available to the masses.  A new environment -

So the first thing primates do in a new environment is to divide up into tribes and fling poo at each other.  OK, check.  But we are familiar with this tool now, and also suddenly faced with a global crisis.  I really think the internet's time has come.  Now we (big "we") can actually see the extent of our crisis, and can cooperate globally in real-time to focus our efforts to overcome it.

/pollyanna


You didn't wait nearly long enough. Dumb people use the Internet to make themselves crazier, and that shows no sign of slowing.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Human's will to survive is pretty strong, sort of like cockroaches.

Human's won't go extinct but if you live in a third world country and you're poor, you're farked.  There are gonna be mass starvation events and wars over the remaining resources.

As for us in the developed world?  Like the taste of real steak?  Yeah, hope you enjoy ersatz tofu and insect matter "I can't believe it's not steak" protein substitute, cause the real thing is gonna be prohibitively expensive in the future.  You'll be boring your children or grandchildren with stories of how you could get the real thing at Denny's.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

THX 1138: I'm more interested in all the chicks for free.


Unavailable right now. They keep dying in the mail because it's so delayed.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Mustaine when he sings always sounds constipated


I always picture a cranky baby troll-like creature.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But shareholders need money.
What to do, what to do
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nah, we should do what the Republicans want and fark around and deny that it's real and do nothing about it, then when it starts affecting people they give a shiat about (ie, rich and powerful assholes), pretend to be taken aback when the world tells them to go fark themselves and die faster.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The planet is going to be just fine.

Two or three hundred years after we nuke ourselves into extinction you will never even know we were here.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kevljo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Megadea​t​h

The irony of this name and it's definition (when spelled correctly) is ironic as all get out (look at worldwide COVID death totals) and makes me haz the sads.


I never knew what megadeath (megacorpse) meant. Cool beans.
/bought Countdown and Rust in Peace in grade 5
//rust in peace tape wore out about 10 years ago.
///the extinction tape was still in the tape player of my truck when I sold it 3 years ago
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

THX 1138: xanadian: "I think there is a realisation that if we don't take care of nature, we could end up in dire straits," she added.

That's not so bad.  At least we'll get our money for nothin'.

I'm more interested in all the chicks for free.


I've got to install microwave ovens, custom kitchen deliveries.
 
nothingyet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Whaddaya mean I can't be president?  Of the United States of America.  - Dave Mustaine rules.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nothingyet: Whaddaya mean I can't be president?  Of the United States of America.  - Dave Mustaine rules.


It's still "we the people", right?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Beam me up, Scotty. No signs of intelligent life down here.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.