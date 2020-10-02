 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Despite nationwide housing boom, Manhattan apartment sales down 46% as people escape rats and investment bankers and flee to suburbs, Flahrida   (cnbc.com) divider line
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Labor no longer needs to be at an office per se. This is a large deflationary kick to the nuts. This is going to lead to lower wages across the board since workers can be anywhere as the costs of telecommunications have dropped significantly. Hell, if a city worker can work from home over the internet now, just export that job to India for even lower wages.

Taxes will also have to go up to pay pay for the budget blowouts, and no one wants that bill. So people leave. Per the article, crime is up as well. No point in paying premium when all of your favorite restaurants are closed, and massive city life died.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby is redundant.
 
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You think the burbs don't have rats?

And Florida?  It could be argued that rats are an improvement.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: You think the burbs don't have rats?

And Florida?  It could be argued that rats are an improvement.


Pro tip avoid restaurants with bushes outside them.
Mice and rats live there
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I would make a wish for NYC to get back to being a safe, clean and prosperous city, but the Yankees play there, so fark 'em.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If we were a nation instead of a 50-state tax arbitrage system, it wouldn't be this way.

/but sometimes it be tha-... n/m
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No one wants to live in NYC. It's too crowded.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
10,000 units.  Snert
 
ENS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Worked in midtown for years and never got the appeal of NYC. It's an asphalt hellhole where you can't walk half a block without an old air conditioner dripping on you from on high. Also everything costs as much as the stores in airports.

I know was deemed to be "America's safest city" but Rudy and Bloomberg also turned it into the world's worst shopping mall where every business is either a Starbucks, bank or CVS. It's a over crowded Midwest strip mall with better PR and worse people.
 
