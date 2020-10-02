 Skip to content
 
(SILive)   The NYPD told us that it brought the animal to the "Great Kills Wildlife Animal Sanctuary." However, no such sanctuary appears to exist. Hmmm   (silive.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"The Holiday Home for Pets Pie Company, Ltd."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think you're missing the joke... ALL of Staten Island is a Zoo filled with wild animals.
 
jimjays
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Being relocated to Great Kills Wildlife Sanctuary sounds a lot like being treated at Execution hospital. I'm glad they apparently had to shut it down... Now the spokesperson should lose their job for their idiocy on two counts: Lying about the relocation and not being clever enough to make up a better name.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The Big Farm Upstate Where He Can Run and be Free Forever, But We Can't Visit Him Sanctuary"
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fireproof: "The Big Farm Upstate Where He Can Run and be Free Forever, But We Can't Visit Him Sanctuary"


I hope he and my dog Chester can be friends.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
the tag on the deer proved it was part of Staten Island's white-tailed deer population and that it had received a vasectomy at Ocean Breeze Park in December 2019.

I'm not sure if that puts a damper on the stag party or not.
 
mgb57
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jimjays: Being relocated to Great Kills Wildlife Sanctuary sounds a lot like being treated at Execution hospital. I'm glad they apparently had to shut it down... Now the spokesperson should lose their job for their idiocy on two counts: Lying about the relocation and not being clever enough to make up a better name.


Great Kills is the name of a section of Staten Island with Kill from the Dutch word meaning body of water, a name from the Dutch settlement days of NY and NJ.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's a deer, not an endangered species.  Let's not get too upset about its fate.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mgb57: jimjays: Being relocated to Great Kills Wildlife Sanctuary sounds a lot like being treated at Execution hospital. I'm glad they apparently had to shut it down... Now the spokesperson should lose their job for their idiocy on two counts: Lying about the relocation and not being clever enough to make up a better name.

Great Kills is the name of a section of Staten Island with Kill from the Dutch word meaning body of water, a name from the Dutch settlement days of NY and NJ.


I'm guessing they meant Great Kills Park.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_K​i​lls_Park

It's 580 acres and it's got that mixed habitat that whitetails love.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: It's a deer, not an endangered species.  Let's not get too upset about its fate.


Unless, of course, it was prepared improperly.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dittybopper: mgb57: jimjays: Being relocated to Great Kills Wildlife Sanctuary sounds a lot like being treated at Execution hospital. I'm glad they apparently had to shut it down... Now the spokesperson should lose their job for their idiocy on two counts: Lying about the relocation and not being clever enough to make up a better name.

Great Kills is the name of a section of Staten Island with Kill from the Dutch word meaning body of water, a name from the Dutch settlement days of NY and NJ.

I'm guessing they meant Great Kills Park.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Ki​lls_Park

It's 580 acres and it's got that mixed habitat that whitetails love.


Are you suggesting that the news media took an extremely narrow and uncharitable interpretation of what someone said, in order to stir up controversy and increase their readership?

What kind of person would do such a thing?
 
jaytkay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Parks Department said deer are strong swimmers and have been seen swimming from Staten Island to Brooklyn in the past.

A friend of mine had a scare recently when his dog chased a deer into Lake Michigan in strong surf.  They were swimming straight out. Luckily the deer turned around, otherwise the dog would have followed it to their watery graves. They both made it to land
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Great Kills Wildlife Animal Sanctuary = stew pot?
 
