(Twitter Donald Trump) NewsFlash Trump tests positive for Covfefe   (twitter.com) divider line
323
821 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Oct 2020 at 1:08 AM (14 minutes ago)


Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Holy shiat!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He'll be fine.  Dammit.

/but prayer works, it seems
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Holy shiat!


Username likely for many upon hearing this news
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't want him to die.

He can't escape justice that easily.

But on behalf of over 200,000 dead Americans, I hope he enjoys some terror-filled days to come.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hold on to your butts!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Karma.

/5 seconds, what a yoke!
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hahahahaha KARMA is so 2020!

/ Take him sweet universe!
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wejash: I don't want him to die.

He can't escape justice that easily.

But on behalf of over 200,000 dead Americans, I hope he enjoys some terror-filled days to come.


This would solve the problem of having to arrest a former president vs letting him off with a pardon.   That's a no win scenario for the next administration.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If Trump dies,Pence is not the presidential candidate.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's about damn time
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
1) Holy shiat
2a) That means quarantine for a minimum of 15 days, with just 33 days till the election
2b) Potentially longer, if he becomes seriously ill
3) Has Pence been tested yet?
4) This is what you get for being a careless asshole, asshole
5) Holy shiat
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I recommend a florescence light bulb enema and an asthma inhaler full of Roundup
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Also:  bullshiat, in order to definitively get out of town hall debate?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This also means everyone at the White House has it and the White House is uninhabitable.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh, please, Baby Jeebus, I don't ask for much, but I think you know what my prayer is here.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bart- STRUT!
Youtube xfE5rR75mi0
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Invest in Bleach stonks!!!!

/ Alluded above.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cretinbob: This also means everyone at the White House has it and the White House is uninhabitable.


It was uninhabitable the moment he sat his huge ass on the chair behind the Resolute desk.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is the first step in faking his death. Either that or he becomes incapacitated, Pence has to take charges and he pardons Trump.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is weird.

Dude has lied so many times, I wouldn't doubt that this is a BS way to either get out of future debates, get sympathy, or get his racism out of the news.

Probably all 3.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: 1) Holy shiat
2a) That means quarantine for a minimum of 15 days, with just 33 days till the election


If he's telling us this, it's no more than claiming to feel awful on a Friday morning -- too sick for school, Mom, really! -- and then expecting to go out and play Saturday

He can't do debates.   No, really... he's sick.  Big league, yuge.  But that rally in two weeks is still on, right?
 
perilsensitive
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kubo: This is weird.

Dude has lied so many times, I wouldn't doubt that this is a BS way to either get out of future debates, get sympathy, or get his racism out of the news.

Probably all 3.


This is a real possibility
 
hammettman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Virus, do your thing!
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Only so he can get out of the next debate.
 
HempHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is this really a ploy to get out of the two remaining debates??
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm going to try to be an adult and... No, fark it. Hah!
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: Hold on to your butts!


Does it give you the runs?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
IN!
]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nelson, his finger pointing, laughs.
 
detonator
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hoax 1, cheetolini 200,000+
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They just did a breaking news on the tv about this. Still could be a lie.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He's currently the best president of our Country and I'm not sitting around smocking a cigarette and laughing at it. 20 years in the Core taught me to respect my commander in chief, even if he is now part of the hoax.
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thoughts & prayers.*

My thoughts are I hope he suffers and I pray that karma is real.
 
F5 F5 Esc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As October Surprises go, I rate this 11/10!
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What a time to be alive
 
fallingcow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Literally unbelievable. As in, I do not believe it.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's one way to get out of debates.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Hahahahaha KARMA is so 2020!

/ Take him sweet universe!


It's 2020.  Evil endures.  Trump will be fine.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Holy fark.
 
a_nation_of_laws
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He doesn't have it, he wants to get out the debates and when he doesn't die it will.just feed his narrative that it's not that bad.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Seen lurking outside the White House
Fark user imageView Full Size

Little early but Tecumseh is possibly in play
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hope Hicks, the nation thanks you for your sacrifice
 
Edopode
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wejash: I don't want him to die.

He can't escape justice that easily.

But on behalf of over 200,000 dead Americans, I hope he enjoys some terror-filled days to come.


No, but it would be nice if he gets just that close before medicine saves him. Leaves him on a respirator until january 20th, then he goes to prison, until he does actually die.
 
Farkin_Crazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let's just see what he does first.

If he starts up with his Kung Flu bullshiat, and doesn't make moves to make an aggressive attempt to eradicate this shiat, ima call bullshiat on this.
 
timelady [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

That is all.
×
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.