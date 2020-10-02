 Skip to content
(BestLife)   "This outbreak will end"   (bestlifeonline.com) divider line
    Vaccine, Public health, Pew Research Center, Vaccination, COVID vaccine, Anthony Fauci  
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well, yeah. It must end someday.

"We will get a vaccine. And then if we combine a vaccine with prudent public health measures, we can put this outbreak behind us."

Under Biden, probably. Under Trump, no way.
 
Lil Wooly Mammoth [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Now that Trump may have it.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
everything ends.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We don't know when this outbreak will end"

FTFY Fauci
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We will get a vaccine. Hooray!

And then if we combine a vaccine with prudent public health measures, we can put this outbreak behind us. Fark
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, just like that flu outbreak that started thousands of years ago is gonna be over any minute now.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The universe will succumb to heat death. The Sun will grow to encompass the orbit of the Earth. This outbreak will end.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't say???
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: everything ends.


it will be a relief when it does.
 
sourballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: everything ends.


No, everything changes
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: everything ends.


Sadness never ends, happiness does.

/saudade
 
Brofar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope Trump dies from covid...a fitting end worthy of a greek drama.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sourballs: brainlordmesomorph: everything ends.

No, everything changes


Everything descends the gradient
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brofar: Hope Trump dies from covid...a fitting end worthy of a greek drama.


If it's a greek drama, and we can all agree 2020 is just that... Trump will survive the infection, but someone else we care about (JB?) will get it from him at the debate and won't
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what the dermatologist said about my acne, and I still get pimples in middle age.
 
NoGods
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brofar: Hope Trump dies from covid...a fitting end worthy of a greek drama.


After the election, Ugarte. After the election.

More repugnicans would write in Pence if Trump dies before the election than would vote for Trump if he lives through it.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: That's what the dermatologist said about my acne, and I still get pimples in middle age.


At least you (probably) didn't get put on Accutane; I used to get tanned working in the summer, now I burn like an Irishman.
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
On November 3.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

great_tigers: On November 3.


On November 3rd, all the nation's of the world will say "GOTCHA!  We ruined our economies and killed millions of our citizens, but it was all worth it to undermine the wisdom and leadership of Donald JOHN Trump.  We had no other way to defeat such a virile specimen."
 
wxboy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Once everybody's dead, the outbreak will end.
 
1funguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He's on Epstein island. They are going to article 25 him, but put a good cover story in front of it.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That whole thing sounds like it was written by Trump. F*ck Fauci too.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Everyone, including trump himself, wins if he dies from COVID. He doesn't have to be fully exposed and sent to prison and dies the apple of his people's eyes. His people begin to act more serious and the pandemic finally eases and they can say 'our boy fought COVID till he died and then it died.' We avoid the messy election, his voice stoking violence and division and election tampering claims. Biden probably walks in. The country gets an instant advance to go to just skip over the slop he brings. I get to know he died drowning in his own lungs.
 
wage0048
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yes, but it'd be nice to have it end before the heat death of the universe.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All fine and dandy until a gamma ray burst, or Yellowstone erupts, or AI, or a huge asteroid or ET's kill everyone.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Brofar: Hope Trump dies from covid...a fitting end worthy of a greek drama.


What a kind, reasonable person you are.
I hope you die today of a bus running you over while you are on the toilet,and that your corpse is then eaten by rats, then the rats shiat you out on the street spelling the word ASSHOLE.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It will. Hopefully sooner rather than later.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But I love the smell of Hand Sanitizer in the morning.
 
Brofar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Brofar: Hope Trump dies from covid...a fitting end worthy of a greek drama.

What a kind, reasonable person you are.
I hope you die today of a bus running you over while you are on the toilet,and that your corpse is then eaten by rats, then the rats shiat you out on the street spelling the word ASSHOLE.


Forgive me if I have zero empathy for someone who flaunted precautions and mocked mask wearers when they catch the virus.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sourballs: brainlordmesomorph: everything ends.

No, everything changes


War.....war never changes....
 
way south
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Well, yeah. It must end someday.

"We will get a vaccine. And then if we combine a vaccine with prudent public health measures, we can put this outbreak behind us."

Under Biden, probably. Under Trump, no way.


Joe Biden's teleprompter has already promised to "listen to scientists" by having a second shutdown, postponing the Trump vaccine until it is proven safe (which will be years after other nations have deployed theirs).

It's not out of step for them. When Covid started, this was the same faction that politicized the response as xenophobic and not scientific. The politics now dictate that there won't be any quick end to the pandemic.   There's too much money to be made feeding at the crisis spending trough.

/You'll need another crisis to supersede the existing one.
/Probably a war or something.
/How that's Armenian conflict going?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rudemix: Everyone, including trump himself, wins if he dies from COVID. He doesn't have to be fully exposed and sent to prison and dies the apple of his people's eyes. His people begin to act more serious and the pandemic finally eases and they can say 'our boy fought COVID till he died and then it died.' We avoid the messy election, his voice stoking violence and division and election tampering claims. Biden probably walks in. The country gets an instant advance to go to just skip over the slop he brings. I get to know he died drowning in his own lungs.


I wonder if people had put that much energy into getting Hillary elected would we even have heard of the Rona.
 
