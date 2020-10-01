 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Florida Man, meet Texas Woman   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
20
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
She doesn't want to meet people in a different class? She means people in her class? She better get rich quick, because as long as you live where you live, you are in your f*cking class.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Whats her name? I wanna give her a piece of my mind.
 
dracos31
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cman: Whats her name? I wanna give her a piece of my mind.


You want to give her something she doesn't have?
What a nice guy.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't like my neighbors either
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Oh I totally am, 100 percent," she says. "I'm definitely not a racist or a bigot but I hold a little bit of a stigma against people who are different."
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At least she's honest about it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If we take her at her word that she doesn't think she's racist, then this is an education problem that has failed to link her attitudes to racism. I'm willing to bet there are plenty of people in her neighborhood who feel the same way about 'lower class people' who fail to recognize that the problem of class has strong roots in the problem of racism in this country.

One should be acutely aware of their racist thoughts and feelings, and those thoughts and feelings should be linked to one's actions. If you are taking actions that promote your inherent racism, you need to feel the cognitive dissonance that should come from trying to justify yourself as a good human being while still acting in a way that proves otherwise.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Awesome. I don't want any Texans in my neighborhood,neither.
 
NathanAllen [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wonder which political party she belongs to? Is it the one with all the racists?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well I don't like them rich aholes moving to my neighborhood and gentrifying it, driving up my property taxes. Or cutting down the woods to build them stupid condo/townhome developments that start at $300k and fall apart after 5 years.
 
payattention
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Florida Man, meet Texas Woman" "American Man, meet American Woman"

FTFY. After all, this is an attitude that is prevalent in just about every neighborhood, thanks to decades of social programming that allows the upper crust to run amok while we are busy trying to catch our neighbors doing the tiniest thing we don't like so we can crusade about it on social media. This 'I am better than everyone else; always seems to come from people who are showing just how 'worse' they are. But, because they have money, plenty of people feel they are justified in having this behavior.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: "Oh I totally am, 100 percent," she says. "I'm definitely not a racist or a bigot but I hold a little bit of a stigma against people who are different."


Oh, well, never mind.

So close....
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: I wonder which political party she belongs to? Is it the one with all the racists?


It certainly isn't the one with all the poors.
 
Trik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Affordable Housing Act imploded and took the world's economy with it.
Do we really want to go through that again?
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She seems trashy and stupid.
Sorry lady, by your own rules you must now vacate the neighbourhood.
 
jimjays
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I got a refresher education on bigotry telling a rural bar acquaintance about my trip back home to Chicago: "I was in a train car with a young black guy dressed a bit better than the rest of us, a young Mexican guy, another young white guy that looked like a contractor of some sort that I'd guessed might be going to work. We were each reading the same paper. I've always enjoyed imagining where people might be going and what they're up to on train rides downtown. This time it turned out we were all going to the art museum, walked there practically in a pack. I thought it was pretty cool that although we were different people from different backgrounds, got on at different places, we were all still pretty much the same."  "I wouldn't like that at all. I like people I grew up with and I know are like me." But I had grown up with those guys. We were just a few miles apart and didn't know each other." "Like I said, I like people like me."
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ah, yes. Uppity white woman vs. "the undesirables." I've seen this episode. Several times.

Anyone wanna bet she's never been outside the US, or even 50 miles from where she grew up?
 
phenn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chitownmike: I don't like my neighbors either


Yeah, well I have new neighbors who just moved in this week and they brought their rooster. You want to talk about phoning it in? This little asshole sounds like he needs a cough drop. No enthusiasm whatsoever.

3/10
 
Plissken
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd fark her.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just someone saying the quiet part out loud, sadly.

The consequences of poverty are bad so rich people would rather live in a bubble than address poverty.
 
