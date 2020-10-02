 Skip to content
(The Root)   Colorado's Governor pardons anyone convicted for possession of up to an ounce of weed   (theroot.com) divider line
quatchi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A sound policy.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's a start.

Pardoning all nonviolent drug offenders would be better but this is a good step.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is just ANOTHER way the dems are trying to steal the election. Those hippie criminals can now vote. The dems have no honor. Not like our dear leader.

/S
//I dunno if this even affects voting
///There are "people" who will spin it this way


But on a serious note, the law allowed to pardon for 2 ounces. He only did one ounce. I wonder why?
 
