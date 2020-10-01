 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Mango Mussolini is blaming his covid-19 exposure on those losers who he has to travel with. No, the other losers   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
If only there were some kind of convenient, easily deployed barrier to airborne COVID...
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Lol he just can't help shiatting on the military at every opportunity, can he?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Only losers spread Covid, apparently.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: Lol he just can't help shiatting on the military at every opportunity, can he?


In his mind they work for him, so they're disposable and perfect scapegoats.
Much like all those coffee boys he's gone through.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
That's nothing. I predict we'll hear this soon: Hicks tested positive on Wednesday and was at the debate on Tuesday with the Trump clan without masks. That must be where she got it. The Biden family wore masks because they knew the dems chose the venue because it is a medical school where they must have Covid samples. Someone put Covid on the Trump seats or sprayed them. Clearly this was an assassination attempt because the dems are so afraid because Trump is winning. Good thing they declined masks on the way in because they were likely soaked in the stuff. I'm calling the derp before it happens now!
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: That's nothing. I predict we'll hear this soon: Hicks tested positive on Wednesday and was at the debate on Tuesday with the Trump clan without masks. That must be where she got it. The Biden family wore masks because they knew the dems chose the venue because it is a medical school where they must have Covid samples. Someone put Covid on the Trump seats or sprayed them. Clearly this was an assassination attempt because the dems are so afraid because Trump is winning. Good thing they declined masks on the way in because they were likely soaked in the stuff. I'm calling the derp before it happens now!


lolzy
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
He tweeted that he's starting quarantine
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

cretinbob: He tweeted that he's starting quarantine


They should remove his phone as that's a germ transmission hotspot.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: That's nothing. I predict we'll hear this soon: Hicks tested positive on Wednesday and was at the debate on Tuesday with the Trump clan without masks. That must be where she got it. The Biden family wore masks because they knew the dems chose the venue because it is a medical school where they must have Covid samples. Someone put Covid on the Trump seats or sprayed them. Clearly this was an assassination attempt because the dems are so afraid because Trump is winning. Good thing they declined masks on the way in because they were likely soaked in the stuff. I'm calling the derp before it happens now!


Sure, nobody (except Trump loving morons) will believe it.  If anything, they (regular people, not Trump cult members) will think this guy has been going on day and night about how face masks were questionable and you don't really need them.

This will not help Donnie regardless of how his COVID turns out.  How it could even be possible, but people will think Donnie is an even bigger boob than they thought before.  He will sink in the polls.  There is no pity vote for a guy who's killed 200,000 people with his incompetence.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe the FLOTUS ripped a flatus and the POTUS didn't notice?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know, I was pulling for an embolism or aneurysm, but I'll take COVID as an ironic end to this shambling nightmare.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I prefer the term Pumpkin Pinochet.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Hope is getting a lot of hugs from military people?  Interesting.
 
vpb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: So Hope is getting a lot of hugs from military people?  Interesting.


Special hugs.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Raymond Perjurytrap: That's nothing. I predict we'll hear this soon: Hicks tested positive on Wednesday and was at the debate on Tuesday with the Trump clan without masks. That must be where she got it. The Biden family wore masks because they knew the dems chose the venue because it is a medical school where they must have Covid samples. Someone put Covid on the Trump seats or sprayed them. Clearly this was an assassination attempt because the dems are so afraid because Trump is winning. Good thing they declined masks on the way in because they were likely soaked in the stuff. I'm calling the derp before it happens now!

Sure, nobody (except Trump loving morons) will believe it.  If anything, they (regular people, not Trump cult members) will think this guy has been going on day and night about how face masks were questionable and you don't really need them.

This will not help Donnie regardless of how his COVID turns out.  How it could even be possible, but people will think Donnie is an even bigger boob than they thought before.  He will sink in the polls.  There is no pity vote for a guy who's killed 200,000 people with his incompetence.


The spin, if he lives, and he will because there is no justice in the world, will be: "Now Pres. Trump is immune and can be free to do the work on behalf of the American people. Can we really afford to vote for a 77 year old who hasn't had the virus and remains vulnerable?"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What a piece of sh*t.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PaulRB: This will not help Donnie regardless of how his COVID turns out.


I think he thinks lying about it will get him sympathy votes...and I don't think he's entirely wrong.
 
wage0048
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Die in agony, you treasonous piece of shiat.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is just his convenient victim card. I don't care that he says he's tested positive - unless he's laid out with a ventilator, he doesn't have farking COVID-19.
 
jimjays
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I prefer the term Pumpkin Pinochet.


LOL There are so many. I tried Orange Furious early on but no one else would pick it up.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark Donald Trump.

I hope he has a long, drawn-out, painful suffering before he dies.

Preferably after Inauguration Day.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hope he ends up in a medically induced coma on a ventilator and wakes up some time in February handcuffed to a hospital bed whereupon an FBI agent informs him that multiple charges have been filed against him by President Biden's Attorney General.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PunGent: PaulRB: This will not help Donnie regardless of how his COVID turns out.

I think he thinks lying about it will get him sympathy votes...and I don't think he's entirely wrong.


It's his "clever" out from more debates
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
 Never forget a conman is never off the con. Maybe the covid is real but him selling it as some 'I just can't say no to interacting with our sick troops' is most certainly not true. Conmen are always on, it isn't something they shut off.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Honestly hope he pulls through, and he probably will. The country doesn't need the distraction of a dead sitting President right now.

I also hope he gets sick enough to knock some humility into him.

Unfortunately, he'll probably have mild symptoms, and then apply the same logic as a climate change denier on a cold day in the middle of winter.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Only losers spread Covid, apparently.


Well, they do get lucky sometimes.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Maybe the FLOTUS ripped a flatus and the POTUS didn't notice?


That was one of the best things I've ever read.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PunGent: PaulRB: This will not help Donnie regardless of how his COVID turns out.

I think he thinks lying about it will get him sympathy votes...and I don't think he's entirely wrong.


Until people think it through and realize this monster killed 200,000 people with his incompetence.  That so-called sympathy will quickly dissipate.  And, please, don't tell me his cult will be sympathetic. They'll vote for him no mater what. It won't add to his vote total one iota.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's calling Hope a slut.
 
minorshan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Lol he just can't help shiatting on the military at every opportunity, can he?


Not only that but he's Joey two-times.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I said in a redlit thread, this is his "out" for losing the election.

"I was winning, but I couldn't campaign and I couldn't have those last two debates, which I would have won strongly, just as I did the first one."

The loss is the China Virus' fault, not his.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wage0048: Die in agony, you treasonous piece of shiat.


It would be much more satisfying if he lived in agony and died in prison.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He and his administration are one big(ly) lie. Why start believing him now?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I want him to die. Quickly. C'mon, coronavirus.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man, I thought it was going to be blamed on the press pool, the first enemy of the people.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Has any credible person actually confirmed Don's story?

Something seems off here.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wish him well and a long, slow, painful recovery after two months in an ICU.

But, this is 2020, so he probably be asymptomatic reinforcing his "not a big deal" position.
 
Number 216
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hilarious if he actually got it but I do believe he now claims he has Covid to get out of the upcoming debates
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He blames the military- "when you're with soldiers, airmen, marines, police...when they come up to you it's very hard to say stay back, stay back. It's a tough kind of situation. It's a terrible thing."

He just threw the two things his base loves almost as much as him, the military and the police, under the bus?

Wait, what?!?  Can we get another source for him blaming the military for this?  Not that I don't believe it, but I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around it.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: That's nothing. I predict we'll hear this soon: Hicks tested positive on Wednesday and was at the debate on Tuesday with the Trump clan without masks. That must be where she got it. The Biden family wore masks because they knew the dems chose the venue because it is a medical school where they must have Covid samples. Someone put Covid on the Trump seats or sprayed them. Clearly this was an assassination attempt because the dems are so afraid because Trump is winning. Good thing they declined masks on the way in because they were likely soaked in the stuff. I'm calling the derp before it happens now!


If he dies they have to blame Hillary somehow. Sounds like you got an in with Qanon.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jimjays: ecmoRandomNumbers: I prefer the term Pumpkin Pinochet.

LOL There are so many. I tried Orange Furious early on but no one else would pick it up.


https://fark.fandom.com/wiki/Nickname​s​_for_Donald_Trump
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Clearly the blame goes to RBG as she successfully argued her first case before God.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Blame should be credit.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: It's his "clever" out from more debates


I wish I could give you more Smart votes, this is the first thing that came to mind when I read the news this morning.
 
peterquince
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sushi and the Banshees: Has any credible person actually confirmed Don's story?

Something seems off here.


Per the NY Times:

"The president and first lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence," Dr. Sean P. Conley, the White House physician, said in a statement, adding: "Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments."

I don't know if that really answers the question, though. Anybody know anything real about this guy? If he's a holdover from the last administration, then yeah I guess I believe him. But if he's another Trump shill, then.....show me the long form test results.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sushi and the Banshees: Has any credible person actually confirmed Don's story?

Something seems off here.


a guy who ignores any basic safety precautions like wearing mask or social distancing, and holds huge  indoor rallies were unmasked people cram together and shout at teh top of thier lungs comes down with the disease that not doing all that it supposed to prevent?   What's off about that?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I prefer the term Pumpkin Pinochet.


I'm sticking with Pinocchio. 22,000 lies later, it still fits.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jimjays: ecmoRandomNumbers: I prefer the term Pumpkin Pinochet.

LOL There are so many. I tried Orange Furious early on but no one else would pick it up.


Tiny Dick Daughterfarker
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.