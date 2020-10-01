 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   The future of modern warfare is here. Here is Azerbaijan's Army conducting a kickass rock video in front of all their military equipment. Your move, Armenia   (twitter.com) divider line
17
    More: Strange, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why would you consider a rock video of a military deployment kick ass you dumbass submitter?

That's just meant to kill somebody's.

Nothing to celebrate or promote.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If either side of this war can win without actually fighting, all the better. A rock-off beats the hell out of unnecessary bloodshed.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Wanebo: Why would you consider a rock video of a military deployment kick ass you dumbass submitter?

That's just meant to kill somebody's.

Nothing to celebrate or promote.


Yes, I'm tripping balls right now and still I can make no sense of the "music", the vid, the context or the sucking headline. Wtf
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Wanebo: Why would you consider a rock video of a military deployment kick ass you dumbass submitter?

That's just meant to kill somebody's.

Nothing to celebrate or promote.

Yes, I'm tripping balls right now and still I can make no sense of the "music", the vid, the context or the sucking headline. Wtf


If the US Army made a rock video of their combats they would be almost universally condemned as totally insensitive to society and life. Rightly so.

Some other entity? Yeah just try to figure out the context.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If I could shoot 500 boys
And I could shoot 1000 more
I'd be guy who shot a thousand boys
And single handedly won the war.

My translation skills may be lacking. And decency.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
worst cover ever! *the final count down*
Youtube FjeMDvCdrtc
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wanebo: Why would you consider a rock video of a military deployment kick ass you dumbass submitter?

That's just meant to kill somebody's.

Nothing to celebrate or promote.


I took it as sarcasm.  But who knows?

Some deadly eyelashes in that video
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh.  People in other places are different, but still manage to recognize that guitars are freaking rad.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Armenia, you've been served!
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well subby, you're right. Pretty effin' bizarre.

I'm left wondering if the video is displaying the majority of their army.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yawn...

Wake me when they get their own Toby Keith song:

Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American) (Official Music Video)
Youtube ruNrdmjcNTc
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Those who will not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

Enjoy your genocide.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Won't embed right, but Yugoslavia did it better...

https://youtu.be/v8EQllZFqLg
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's pretty cool. Needs moar explosions though.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yvan Eht Nioj
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Resident Muslim: Yvan Eht Nioj


Tstirf Uoy, Yvan Eht Nuoji.
 
