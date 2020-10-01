 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Over 600 Earthquakes rock a small California town because why not? It's 2020. It's all just a setup for "the big one"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
27
    More: Obvious, Imperial County, California, small earthquakes, Salton Sea, Brawley Seismic Zone, largest swarms, Southern California, Earthquake, Southern California Seismic Network  
•       •       •

555 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2020 at 9:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope the mud volcanoes are okay. Are the mud volcanoes okay?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, right, it's the end times all right.  Because we never have a bunch of very small earthquakes in California--I mean, it's not like dozens or hundreds of them occur every goddamn day in this state, mostly in unpopulated areas, or anything like that.  I mean, take a look at the current weekly map--for the past week, we haven't yet reached even a mere 2000 quakes in California and Nevada.  Yes, a swarm of small quakes around the Salton Sea is unheard of, and this definitely means something!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OH NO SUBBY PANIC OVER SOMETHING NORMAL, AAAAHAHHHHHHHH. OH GOD THE SKY IS BLUE WHY NOT IT'S 2020 AHHHH!!!
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And, oh, BTW, Subby, "South Carolina" is a state, and so is "South Dakota," but there's no state called "South California."  The southern part of the state is generally referred to as "Southern California," but that's just to differentiate it from the northern part and/or the central coast/valley regions.  If the term "South California" refers to anything at all, it's probably in this part of Mexico:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: And, oh, BTW, Subby, "South Carolina" is a state, and so is "South Dakota," but there's no state called "South California."


I have never felt more strongly about hunting down subby and "correcting" him. If you know what I mean. And I think you do. Lavish upon him a great college education, and shower him with money. Then, and only then, will he appreciate his failings. I never asked to be my brothers keeper. But, here we are.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For anyone who wants to survive 2020 without the Big One this is actually good news. The fault zone down there is so fractured that these swarms happen pretty much constantly. And when they do, it means that ancillary shear forces from the larger faults up north and west are being reduced, thus lowering the chance of the Big One occurring.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Destructor: Cyberluddite: And, oh, BTW, Subby, "South Carolina" is a state, and so is "South Dakota," but there's no state called "South California."

I have never felt more strongly about hunting down subby and "correcting" him. If you know what I mean. And I think you do. Lavish upon him a great college education, and shower him with money. Then, and only then, will he appreciate his failings. I never asked to be my brothers keeper. But, here we are.


The only thing better would be to call it "Democrat South California" lol
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Stephen_Falken: The only thing better would be to call it "Democrat South California" lol


Mud...

....VOLCANOES
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Confirmation bias in action.
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As long as it isn't my small town.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Destructor: I hope the mud volcanoes are okay. Are the mud volcanoes okay?


Donald Trump's mouth? Yes, sadly it's still running.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: And, oh, BTW, Subby, "South Carolina" is a state, and so is "South Dakota," but there's no state called "South California."  The southern part of the state is generally referred to as "Southern California," but that's just to differentiate it from the northern part and/or the central coast/valley regions.  If the term "South California" refers to anything at all, it's probably in this part of Mexico:

[Fark user image 350x537]


I find it interesting that they've got a state name that already means 'Lower California' ,and then they had to go and split it again to make 'Lower California South'. It also says that northern Baja California is much more important 'cause they didn't have to change their name to 'Baja California Norte'. So probably BC Sur is to BC as West Virginia is to Virginia.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well duh 2020 needs a finale like all good catastrophe movies.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Destructor: Cyberluddite: And, oh, BTW, Subby, "South Carolina" is a state, and so is "South Dakota," but there's no state called "South California."

I have never felt more strongly about hunting down subby and "correcting" him. If you know what I mean. And I think you do. Lavish upon him a great college education, and shower him with money. Then, and only then, will he appreciate his failings. I never asked to be my brothers keeper. But, here we are.


How do you feel about calling SF - San Fran or Frisco....
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Destructor: Cyberluddite: And, oh, BTW, Subby, "South Carolina" is a state, and so is "South Dakota," but there's no state called "South California."

I have never felt more strongly about hunting down subby and "correcting" him. If you know what I mean. And I think you do. Lavish upon him a great college education, and shower him with money. Then, and only then, will he appreciate his failings. I never asked to be my brothers keeper. But, here we are.

How do you feel about calling SF - San Fran or Frisco....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thegourmez [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Destructor: Cyberluddite: And, oh, BTW, Subby, "South Carolina" is a state, and so is "South Dakota," but there's no state called "South California."

I have never felt more strongly about hunting down subby and "correcting" him. If you know what I mean. And I think you do. Lavish upon him a great college education, and shower him with money. Then, and only then, will he appreciate his failings. I never asked to be my brothers keeper. But, here we are.

How do you feel about calling SF - San Fran or Frisco....


Only the Friscans care about that. *ducks back home in the Town before anyone from the City can find me*
 
moike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I got enough pings on my phone about the quake activity yesterday that I stopped working here in my shop and took the time to go around with angle brackets and safety wire securing anything large that looked like it would topple over in a decent quake.  Shelving, display cases, workbenches, flatscreen TV, etc.

Something I've been meaning to do for a while now regardless, but it was nice to get the kick in the ass to get it done.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Destructor: Cyberluddite: And, oh, BTW, Subby, "South Carolina" is a state, and so is "South Dakota," but there's no state called "South California."

I have never felt more strongly about hunting down subby and "correcting" him. If you know what I mean. And I think you do. Lavish upon him a great college education, and shower him with money. Then, and only then, will he appreciate his failings. I never asked to be my brothers keeper. But, here we are.

How do you feel about calling SF - San Fran or Frisco....


Just as long as people pronounce Los Angeles correctly, with a hard G rather than that awful J sound. And what is up with people pronouncing New Mexico with that horrid x sound in the middle rather than MeHEEco.

I mean, get a brain morans!!
 
thesharkman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: And, oh, BTW, Subby, "South Carolina" is a state, and so is "South Dakota," but there's no state called "South California."  The southern part of the state is generally referred to as "Southern California," but that's just to differentiate it from the northern part and/or the central coast/valley regions.  If the term "South California" refers to anything at all, it's probably in this part of Mexico:

[Fark user image image 350x537]


There's no South Detroit either
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Yeah, right, it's the end times all right.  Because we never have a bunch of very small earthquakes in California--I mean, it's not like dozens or hundreds of them occur every goddamn day in this state, mostly in unpopulated areas, or anything like that.  I mean, take a look at the current weekly map--for the past week, we haven't yet reached even a mere 2000 quakes in California and Nevada.  Yes, a swarm of small quakes around the Salton Sea is unheard of, and this definitely means something!

[Fark user image 528x486]


you have to excuse subby, he/she/it submitted this from under their bed on the east coast
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Where in California?

in and around the town of Westmoreland in Imperial County

Oh, okay. So, basically, go to nowhere and find the middle of it. Got it.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey Everybody, PSA!

If you worry about earthquakes, take 10% of that energy and do something about it. Solar panels are great for earthquake preparedness, but a tank to collect rainwater, a kit with all the tools you need, a chainsaw, a little canned food, an evacuation plan, a bug out bag, and general organization of your stuff will make you feel better and it might even be useful.

Check high places to make sure stuff will not fall down or block doorways. You can get brackets and doo hickeys to protect your stuff and protect you.

Stay safe you farkers!
 
phishrace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The experts are saying that because this swarm is so far from the San Andreas fault, there's absolutely nothing to worry about. Which can only mean one thing.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Destructor: Cyberluddite: And, oh, BTW, Subby, "South Carolina" is a state, and so is "South Dakota," but there's no state called "South California."

I have never felt more strongly about hunting down subby and "correcting" him. If you know what I mean. And I think you do. Lavish upon him a great college education, and shower him with money. Then, and only then, will he appreciate his failings. I never asked to be my brothers keeper. But, here we are.

How do you feel about calling SF - San Fran or Frisco....


I usually call it SF, personally.
 
nsstick [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thesharkman: Cyberluddite: And, oh, BTW, Subby, "South Carolina" is a state, and so is "South Dakota," but there's no state called "South California."  The southern part of the state is generally referred to as "Southern California," but that's just to differentiate it from the northern part and/or the central coast/valley regions.  If the term "South California" refers to anything at all, it's probably in this part of Mexico:

[Fark user image image 350x537]

There's no South Detroit either


Derogatory local lingo for Windsor in the 70's.
 
Running Wild
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Destructor: Cyberluddite: And, oh, BTW, Subby, "South Carolina" is a state, and so is "South Dakota," but there's no state called "South California."

I have never felt more strongly about hunting down subby and "correcting" him. If you know what I mean. And I think you do. Lavish upon him a great college education, and shower him with money. Then, and only then, will he appreciate his failings. I never asked to be my brothers keeper. But, here we are.

How do you feel about calling SF - San Fran or Frisco....


I've always thought "The Sisko" had a nice ring to it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.