Fark Weird News Quiz, September 22-26: Oscar Edition
posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Oct 2020 at 8:26 PM



If you're new here, you can begin the Quiz by clicking on the Fark logo beside the headline above, or you can click here.
 
So I asked Dissemination Monkey what I should write about this week, and I received the response "whether or not the term oxymoron bothers you". Well, for what it's worth, it doesn't, so I've fulfilled that part of my contract.

But I can't ever hear that word and not think of Frank N. Furter from The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Agent Kujan from The Usual Suspects.

See, in the late 1980's Hollywood came up with this brilliant idea of having their biggest blockbuster action stars be in cheesy 80's-style comedies. They've since gotten a lot better at writing, but back then there were things like Hudson Hawk, Captain Ron, Bird on a Wire, and of course the abysmal Stop or My Mom Will Shoot.  (Yes, that's what they named it. Click on it and see).

Luckily for us, someone had already greenlit Demolition Man before they saw that last one or else no one would have ever cast Sly Stallone in another comedy ever again. But unluckily for us, the failure of that movie overshadowed the brilliant and quirky but financially failed comedy Stallone had done the previous year called Oscar.

Oscar came from director John Landis and one of Johnny Carson's former writers adapting a 1958 stage play by a French dude to set it in the Depression-era United States, and Landis felt the perfect person to play the lead would be a tough guy like Al Pacino. Unfortunately, Pacino turned it down in favor of a much higher salary to be in Dick Tracy instead, so Landis went with Stallone.

The plot centers around a gangster trying to go straight and how the world just won't seem to let him. The music is done by Elmer Bernstein (yes, that Elmer Bernstein) and the film stars Marisa Tomei, Kurtwood Smith, Don Ameche, Vincent Spano, Art LeFleur, Harry Shearer, and the aforementioned Chazz Palminteri and Tim Curry.

If the idea of Tim Curry as a linguistics teacher giving elocution lessons to Sylvester Stallone with more marbles in his mouth than the last scene in Rocky III sounds great, then I'd say check it out.

Unless you live near the last remaining Blockbuster, the only options I can find at the moment are a rental through Amazon Prime or streaming through a Hoopla subscription. But give it a chance if you have the opportunity, and learn why Connie is an ox and a moron.

Anyway, take the Quiz, then come back and tell us how you did and if you've seen this movie, and maybe offer up some suggestion of one you loved but no one else seems to have seen.

Winners and Easiest/Hardest from last week are in the NotNewsletter.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy: [i.makeagif.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


TFS - Pounding The Tuna
Youtube c5H1UJWi7Ow
 
DisseminationMonkey just informed me that it is one word, not two, so in the spirit of Oscar, sorry Dissemination Monkey
 
I knew the speeding ticket question. I see those things racing around a lot.
 
I did great on the easy quiz and sucked so bad on the hard quiz that it  pulled moon out of its orbit. Nobody in my house ever needs to talk to me until I start this quiz, and then it's a free-for-all, even when I tell them IT'S A TIMED QUIZ DAMMITALLSOMUCH
 
rudemix: I knew the speeding ticket question. I see those things racing around a lot.


I didn't see a speeding ticket question?
 
I've just been informed it's also on Cinemax Go if you already have a Cinemax subscription through your cable or satellite TV provider, and you can rent it through iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, and Vudu.
 
darkhorse23: rudemix: I knew the speeding ticket question. I see those things racing around a lot.

I didn't see a speeding ticket question?


The questions are randomly picked from a pool of questions, so not everyone sees all of the same ones.
 
