 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSTP St. Paul)   Man who had six cars stolen thinks he may need better security   (kstp.com) divider line
6
    More: Obvious, Chevrolet Impala, Automobile, General Motors, Chevrolet, St. Paul Police Department, Hardtop, Surveillance footage, Coup deVille cars  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2020 at 10:52 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
khatores
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good thing they're providing an inventory of the vehicles this guy has along with a look inside the garage, at the door, etc. That way no one else would be motivated to steal anything.
 
prince of peas [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jman144
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nick Cage said he passed on the job because "No Elenore".
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't think I've ever seen that carmel color on an Impala.  I'll go with lighting or my monitor making it look like that.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Or worse cars.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Or worse cars.


Or FEWER cars. Though I guess the thieves were trying to help with that
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.