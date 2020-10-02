 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Jeff Bezos, Superspreader
Ringo48
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the other hand, for the overall United States, we have 7327224 / 329877505 * 100 = 2.2 %

So Amazon seems to be doing better than the country on the whole...
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Humans are a disposable resource.
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringo48: On the other hand, for the overall United States, we have 7327224 / 329877505 * 100 = 2.2 %

So Amazon seems to be doing better than the country on the whole...


Amazon rivals Greece for number of infected.

Define 'doing better'
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Meh. Humans are a disposable resource.


On the internet no one knows you're Jeff Bezos
 
Ringo48
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Todd300: Ringo48: On the other hand, for the overall United States, we have 7327224 / 329877505 * 100 = 2.2 %

So Amazon seems to be doing better than the country on the whole...

Amazon rivals Greece for number of infected.

Define 'doing better'


That's a nonsensical comparison.  Amazon isn't a country or even a concentrated group of people.

And now that I think about it more, the fact that Amazon employees have COVID at a *lower rate than the general population* is actually pretty amazing because they've been working and delivering through the whole fiasco.

To spell it out, simply being in the United States means you're *more likely* to have COVID-19 than somebody working for Amazon.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ringo48: Todd300: Ringo48: On the other hand, for the overall United States, we have 7327224 / 329877505 * 100 = 2.2 %

So Amazon seems to be doing better than the country on the whole...

Amazon rivals Greece for number of infected.

Define 'doing better'

That's a nonsensical comparison.  Amazon isn't a country or even a concentrated group of people.

And now that I think about it more, the fact that Amazon employees have COVID at a *lower rate than the general population* is actually pretty amazing because they've been working and delivering through the whole fiasco.

To spell it out, simply being in the United States means you're *more likely* to have COVID-19 than somebody working for Amazon.


A large number of the people that actually do Amazon "final mile" delivery are contractors.

But yeah, if they're below the national average... good?
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hope their bodies get free shipping.
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ringo48: Todd300: Ringo48: On the other hand, for the overall United States, we have 7327224 / 329877505 * 100 = 2.2 %

So Amazon seems to be doing better than the country on the whole...

Amazon rivals Greece for number of infected.

Define 'doing better'

That's a nonsensical comparison.  Amazon isn't a country or even a concentrated group of people.


A multinational corporation isn't a concentrated group of people?

And now that I think about it more, the fact that Amazon employees have COVID at a *lower rate than the general population* is actually pretty amazing because they've been working and delivering through the whole fiasco.

Let's compare Amazon, a company with statistical outliers to a country with statistical outliers.

20,000 ill.

That's amazing?

One company having 2% of all US cases is amazing?
 
Corvus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Crap like this is horrible
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's been very exciting figuring out how to keep people safe while we're in perpetual Black Friday times a million.  My favorite part was when some of my relatives relatives insisted that I was personally killing people by keeping the FCs open and then in the same breath demanded to know why their Prime package was going to take 4 days instead of 2.

Wear your damn masks and wash your hands, you filthy mammals.  It freaking works.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Amazon is a sinister organization that treats its employees like shiat so you get free shipping and Jeff Bezos can nerd cackle all the way to the moon.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Todd300: Ringo48: Todd300: Ringo48: On the other hand, for the overall United States, we have 7327224 / 329877505 * 100 = 2.2 %

So Amazon seems to be doing better than the country on the whole...

Amazon rivals Greece for number of infected.

Define 'doing better'

That's a nonsensical comparison.  Amazon isn't a country or even a concentrated group of people.

A multinational corporation isn't a concentrated group of people?

And now that I think about it more, the fact that Amazon employees have COVID at a *lower rate than the general population* is actually pretty amazing because they've been working and delivering through the whole fiasco.

Let's compare Amazon, a company with statistical outliers to a country with statistical outliers.

20,000 ill.

That's amazing?

One company having 2% of all US cases is amazing?


When it's big enough, yes.  If for instance someone told you that X% less Latinos were getting infected vs. the total U.S. population - well that'd be pretty amazing, as there are enough Latinos that they're pretty much everywhere and submerged in the rest of the population.  Thus with Amazon employees.  Statistical theory cares about the size of the group and how closely they're associated, not who they work for.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFA:Amazon said in a blog post that the number of employees who have had the illness includes its workers at its grocery store chain Whole Foods Market.

I've said it from the start that all these half l-assed shutdowns did was throw the bottom of the barrel workers to the wolves.

We should've shut EVERYTHING down - including grocery stores. To do anything less was just saying that certain people (like grocery workers) were expendable just to keep all you fat farks happily fed on Mac and Cheese. Starving the obese US for three weeks sounds pretty smart.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Amazon is a sinister organization that treats its employees like shiat so you get free shipping and Jeff Bezos can nerd cackle all the way to the moon.


It's so tragic 'cause it's true.
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Todd300: Ringo48: Todd300: Ringo48: On the other hand, for the overall United States, we have 7327224 / 329877505 * 100 = 2.2 %

So Amazon seems to be doing better than the country on the whole...

Amazon rivals Greece for number of infected.

Define 'doing better'

That's a nonsensical comparison.  Amazon isn't a country or even a concentrated group of people.

A multinational corporation isn't a concentrated group of people?

And now that I think about it more, the fact that Amazon employees have COVID at a *lower rate than the general population* is actually pretty amazing because they've been working and delivering through the whole fiasco.

Let's compare Amazon, a company with statistical outliers to a country with statistical outliers.

20,000 ill.

That's amazing?

One company having 2% of all US cases is amazing?

When it's big enough, yes.  If for instance someone told you that X% less Latinos were getting infected vs. the total U.S. population - well that'd be pretty amazing, as there are enough Latinos that they're pretty much everywhere and submerged in the rest of the population.  Thus with Amazon employees.  Statistical theory cares about the size of the group and how closely they're associated, not who they work for.


Die for Production used to be a Soviet thing, but glad we're branching out.
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Todd300: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Todd300: Ringo48: Todd300: Ringo48: On the other hand, for the overall United States, we have 7327224 / 329877505 * 100 = 2.2 %

So Amazon seems to be doing better than the country on the whole...

Amazon rivals Greece for number of infected.

Define 'doing better'

That's a nonsensical comparison.  Amazon isn't a country or even a concentrated group of people.

A multinational corporation isn't a concentrated group of people?

And now that I think about it more, the fact that Amazon employees have COVID at a *lower rate than the general population* is actually pretty amazing because they've been working and delivering through the whole fiasco.

Let's compare Amazon, a company with statistical outliers to a country with statistical outliers.

20,000 ill.

That's amazing?

One company having 2% of all US cases is amazing?

When it's big enough, yes.  If for instance someone told you that X% less Latinos were getting infected vs. the total U.S. population - well that'd be pretty amazing, as there are enough Latinos that they're pretty much everywhere and submerged in the rest of the population.  Thus with Amazon employees.  Statistical theory cares about the size of the group and how closely they're associated, not who they work for.

Die for Production used to be a Soviet thing, but glad we're branching out.


The troll crap has way passed it's expiration date.  Bye.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Even the corporate office for Amazon sucks major donkey dick. A former employee I know described it perfectly as "a sweatshop for smart people."
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FarkBucket18:

We should've shut EVERYTHING down

President Madagascar was warned.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Even the corporate office for Amazon sucks major donkey dick. A former employee I know described it perfectly as "a sweatshop for smart people."


The correct appellation is "where smart people go to feel bad about themselves", kthx.
 
anfrind
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Amazon workers are asking:
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why, if that smugalicious Lex Luthor looking goofball was right here, why I'd punch him right in th
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: FTFA:Amazon said in a blog post that the number of employees who have had the illness includes its workers at its grocery store chain Whole Foods Market.

I've said it from the start that all these half l-assed shutdowns did was throw the bottom of the barrel workers to the wolves.

We should've shut EVERYTHING down - including grocery stores. To do anything less was just saying that certain people (like grocery workers) were expendable just to keep all you fat farks happily fed on Mac and Cheese. Starving the obese US for three weeks sounds pretty smart.


And what the fark were we skinny people supposed to eat for 3 weeks? Each other's asses? You expect me to sustain myself on anus? A butt buffet?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Amazon is a sinister organization that treats its employees like shiat so you get free shipping and Jeff Bezos can nerd cackle all the way to the moon.


I did a nerd cackle this morning after a night of eating large servings of beer stew and wine.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: FarkBucket18: FTFA:Amazon said in a blog post that the number of employees who have had the illness includes its workers at its grocery store chain Whole Foods Market.

I've said it from the start that all these half l-assed shutdowns did was throw the bottom of the barrel workers to the wolves.

We should've shut EVERYTHING down - including grocery stores. To do anything less was just saying that certain people (like grocery workers) were expendable just to keep all you fat farks happily fed on Mac and Cheese. Starving the obese US for three weeks sounds pretty smart.

And what the fark were we skinny people supposed to eat for 3 weeks? Each other's asses? You expect me to sustain myself on anus? A butt buffet?


I mean, we saw what happened. The people who decided grocery shopping was essential killed 200k Americans.

Congrats.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: The Pope of Manwich Village: Amazon is a sinister organization that treats its employees like shiat so you get free shipping and Jeff Bezos can nerd cackle all the way to the moon.

I did a nerd cackle this morning after a night of eating large servings of beer stew and wine.


Beef* damn you phone
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: The Pope of Manwich Village: Amazon is a sinister organization that treats its employees like shiat so you get free shipping and Jeff Bezos can nerd cackle all the way to the moon.

I did a nerd cackle this morning after a night of eating large servings of beer stew and wine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Todd300: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Todd300: Ringo48: Todd300: Ringo48: On the other hand, for the overall United States, we have 7327224 / 329877505 * 100 = 2.2 %

So Amazon seems to be doing better than the country on the whole...

Amazon rivals Greece for number of infected.

Define 'doing better'

That's a nonsensical comparison.  Amazon isn't a country or even a concentrated group of people.

A multinational corporation isn't a concentrated group of people?

And now that I think about it more, the fact that Amazon employees have COVID at a *lower rate than the general population* is actually pretty amazing because they've been working and delivering through the whole fiasco.

Let's compare Amazon, a company with statistical outliers to a country with statistical outliers.

20,000 ill.

That's amazing?

One company having 2% of all US cases is amazing?

When it's big enough, yes.  If for instance someone told you that X% less Latinos were getting infected vs. the total U.S. population - well that'd be pretty amazing, as there are enough Latinos that they're pretty much everywhere and submerged in the rest of the population.  Thus with Amazon employees.  Statistical theory cares about the size of the group and how closely they're associated, not who they work for.

Die for Production used to be a Soviet thing, but glad we're branching out.

The troll crap has way passed it's expiration date.  Bye.


Username etc.
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: We should've shut EVERYTHING down


Oh look, the point.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Corvus: Crap like this is horrible


Eat an entire box of Boo Berry and some glitter. Your crap will become more entertaining. 'Tis the season.
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Trump positive for the first time in his life

MSNBC reports both potus and flotus are as sick as we always imagined.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Skeleton Man: FarkBucket18: FTFA:Amazon said in a blog post that the number of employees who have had the illness includes its workers at its grocery store chain Whole Foods Market.

I've said it from the start that all these half l-assed shutdowns did was throw the bottom of the barrel workers to the wolves.

We should've shut EVERYTHING down - including grocery stores. To do anything less was just saying that certain people (like grocery workers) were expendable just to keep all you fat farks happily fed on Mac and Cheese. Starving the obese US for three weeks sounds pretty smart.

And what the fark were we skinny people supposed to eat for 3 weeks? Each other's asses? You expect me to sustain myself on anus? A butt buffet?

I mean, we saw what happened. The people who decided grocery shopping was essential killed 200k Americans.

Congrats.


We have to eat, farknugget. If every grocery store did like my local Publixes in the beginning and only let in about 40 people at a time and made everyone wear masks (the latter of which they actually didn't do yet) it would have been fine. Then we could have kept the pharmacies and doctors offices open (for emergency care only) and shut everything else down, and we'd be done with this mess.

"People going out to fulfill their most basic biological need in order to stay alive killed 200,000 people." Fark off.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ringo48: Todd300: Ringo48: On the other hand, for the overall United States, we have 7327224 / 329877505 * 100 = 2.2 %

So Amazon seems to be doing better than the country on the whole...

Amazon rivals Greece for number of infected.

Define 'doing better'

That's a nonsensical comparison.  Amazon isn't a country or even a concentrated group of people.

And now that I think about it more, the fact that Amazon employees have COVID at a *lower rate than the general population* is actually pretty amazing because they've been working and delivering through the whole fiasco.

To spell it out, simply being in the United States means you're *more likely* to have COVID-19 than somebody working for Amazon.


This rings pretty true. Contractors notwithstanding.

I'd be interested in seeing the stats for other businesses that never closed, as well as the 2nd and 3rd degree associations.
 
Bootysama
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Skeleton Man: FarkBucket18: FTFA:Amazon said in a blog post that the number of employees who have had the illness includes its workers at its grocery store chain Whole Foods Market.

I've said it from the start that all these half l-assed shutdowns did was throw the bottom of the barrel workers to the wolves.

We should've shut EVERYTHING down - including grocery stores. To do anything less was just saying that certain people (like grocery workers) were expendable just to keep all you fat farks happily fed on Mac and Cheese. Starving the obese US for three weeks sounds pretty smart.

And what the fark were we skinny people supposed to eat for 3 weeks? Each other's asses? You expect me to sustain myself on anus? A butt buffet?

I mean, we saw what happened. The people who decided grocery shopping was essential killed 200k Americans.

Congrats.


Wow, there's a lot of hyperbole going on in this thread. Yeah we should have done WAY more, but the reality is if everyone would have just farking followed logic a huge percentage of those people wouldn't be dead without cutting off essential services. Wearing masks and staying home as much as possible really does work, just no one is willing to do those things.

/Family member runs a grocery store, literally zero employees who have contracted it got it from work, they all got it from their roommates who went to a party or out to eat or other stupid shiat. All 2 of them out of 400 employees.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought robots did everything at Amazon?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: FarkBucket18: Skeleton Man: FarkBucket18: FTFA:Amazon said in a blog post that the number of employees who have had the illness includes its workers at its grocery store chain Whole Foods Market.

I've said it from the start that all these half l-assed shutdowns did was throw the bottom of the barrel workers to the wolves.

We should've shut EVERYTHING down - including grocery stores. To do anything less was just saying that certain people (like grocery workers) were expendable just to keep all you fat farks happily fed on Mac and Cheese. Starving the obese US for three weeks sounds pretty smart.

And what the fark were we skinny people supposed to eat for 3 weeks? Each other's asses? You expect me to sustain myself on anus? A butt buffet?

I mean, we saw what happened. The people who decided grocery shopping was essential killed 200k Americans.

Congrats.

We have to eat, farknugget. If every grocery store did like my local Publixes in the beginning and only let in about 40 people at a time and made everyone wear masks (the latter of which they actually didn't do yet) it would have been fine. Then we could have kept the pharmacies and doctors offices open (for emergency care only) and shut everything else down, and we'd be done with this mess.

"People going out to fulfill their most basic biological need in order to stay alive killed 200,000 people." Fark off.


Ah, so you're okay with killing *some* people so you can stuff your face?

How magnanimous of you.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Skeleton Man: FarkBucket18: Skeleton Man: FarkBucket18: FTFA:Amazon said in a blog post that the number of employees who have had the illness includes its workers at its grocery store chain Whole Foods Market.

I've said it from the start that all these half l-assed shutdowns did was throw the bottom of the barrel workers to the wolves.

We should've shut EVERYTHING down - including grocery stores. To do anything less was just saying that certain people (like grocery workers) were expendable just to keep all you fat farks happily fed on Mac and Cheese. Starving the obese US for three weeks sounds pretty smart.

And what the fark were we skinny people supposed to eat for 3 weeks? Each other's asses? You expect me to sustain myself on anus? A butt buffet?

I mean, we saw what happened. The people who decided grocery shopping was essential killed 200k Americans.

Congrats.

We have to eat, farknugget. If every grocery store did like my local Publixes in the beginning and only let in about 40 people at a time and made everyone wear masks (the latter of which they actually didn't do yet) it would have been fine. Then we could have kept the pharmacies and doctors offices open (for emergency care only) and shut everything else down, and we'd be done with this mess.

"People going out to fulfill their most basic biological need in order to stay alive killed 200,000 people." Fark off.

Ah, so you're okay with killing *some* people so you can stuff your face?

How magnanimous of you.


You're either a petulent troll or a moron of massive magnitude. Go chase a bottle of benadryl with a fifth of whiskey.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The only superspreader I know is Subby's mom.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: FarkBucket18: Skeleton Man: FarkBucket18: Skeleton Man: FarkBucket18: FTFA:Amazon said in a blog post that the number of employees who have had the illness includes its workers at its grocery store chain Whole Foods Market.

I've said it from the start that all these half l-assed shutdowns did was throw the bottom of the barrel workers to the wolves.

We should've shut EVERYTHING down - including grocery stores. To do anything less was just saying that certain people (like grocery workers) were expendable just to keep all you fat farks happily fed on Mac and Cheese. Starving the obese US for three weeks sounds pretty smart.

And what the fark were we skinny people supposed to eat for 3 weeks? Each other's asses? You expect me to sustain myself on anus? A butt buffet?

I mean, we saw what happened. The people who decided grocery shopping was essential killed 200k Americans.

Congrats.

We have to eat, farknugget. If every grocery store did like my local Publixes in the beginning and only let in about 40 people at a time and made everyone wear masks (the latter of which they actually didn't do yet) it would have been fine. Then we could have kept the pharmacies and doctors offices open (for emergency care only) and shut everything else down, and we'd be done with this mess.

"People going out to fulfill their most basic biological need in order to stay alive killed 200,000 people." Fark off.

Ah, so you're okay with killing *some* people so you can stuff your face?

How magnanimous of you.

You're either a petulent troll or a moron of massive magnitude. Go chase a bottle of benadryl with a fifth of whiskey.


Either COVID is dangerous enough to shiat everything down or it's not. If simply social distancing and masks stopped it (as you say in groceries), why the need to shut down so much of the country for so long?

Hint: by allowing "essential" businesses to stay open, you are - in effect - saying that some deaths are okay on some arbitrary metric.

Maybe we should've just forced people who wanted those businesses to stay open to volunteer keeping them open?

Here's, $8/hr to stock the shelves you want stocked. Hope you don't die.

Either shut everything down or condemn some people to an early death. The choice, like wearing a mask or social distancing, is entirely yours.
 
