(WMUR New Hampshire)   Even the church higher-ups are telling the local clergy to knock it off with the magic spoon stuff and respect the science   (wmur.com) divider line
•       •       •

Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first communion was before Covid-19. The priest had called me into his office to congratulate me.

It was a touching experience.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Starved of communion" is a phrase I could ponder for hours.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a magic spoon, it's a sacred spoon. It's a sublime, numinous, inviolate, heavenly spoon. The spoon of the unnameable. This is one sacrosanct spoon. It's dedicated, pious, consecrated, and unutterably divine.

I mean, this is a nice spoon.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an atheist but I understand that taking Communion is very important to Christians. I do not understand the significance of using a shared spoon to take it. How does that work? Can't they just each bring their own, clean spoon so they aren't swapping spit?
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I make single 1" rounds of loaves and people are 6 feet apart with individual cups.

Fark tradition. We figured out a way to do it. Jesus doesn't mind.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "Starved of communion" is a phrase I could ponder for hours.


They want another bite of Yeshua.

I hear he's tasty and cannibals gonna cannibal.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: I'm an atheist but I understand that taking Communion is very important to Christians. I do not understand the significance of using a shared spoon to take it. How does that work? Can't they just each bring their own, clean spoon so they aren't swapping spit?


I can see it being a symbol of community/togetherness.

That said, it's not uncommon for religions to say "these are the rules and customs, but things are flexible under extreme circumstances".  Happens all the time with dietary restrictions when there's a health risk, for instance.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There is no spoon.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my kids did their 1st Communion I told them under no circumstances were they to drink from a common vessel. Don't care what's in it, no way no how.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The jews, as usual, had this shiat figured out decades ago. The wine was served in little disposable medicine cups.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a thing?

No wonder heavily Catholic areas get so hard hit by plagues and pandemics.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: That's a thing?

No wonder heavily Catholic areas get so hard hit by plagues and pandemics.


It was a Greek Orthodox Church.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: That's a thing?

No wonder heavily Catholic areas get so hard hit by plagues and pandemics.


Catholics use a single antimicrobial silver cup.

Greek othodox use the spoon.

Presbyterians dip the bread into a communal cup, but don't drink.

Southern Baptist use grapejuice but everyone gets their own cup.

/ There must be 50 ways to take the host
 
RoxnSox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I happen to have it on good authority that the chalice from the palace has the brew that is true.  The vessel from the pestle has the pellet with the poison.
So I guess I'm good.
Oh, look a vessel!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i am for separation of Church and covid.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: That's a thing?

No wonder heavily Catholic areas get so hard hit by plagues and pandemics.

It was a Greek Orthodox Church.


Pericles couldn't be reached for comment.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sir Paul: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: That's a thing?

No wonder heavily Catholic areas get so hard hit by plagues and pandemics.

Catholics use a single antimicrobial silver cup.

Greek othodox use the spoon.

Presbyterians dip the bread into a communal cup, but don't drink.

Southern Baptist use grapejuice but everyone gets their own cup.

/ There must be 50 ways to take the host


Farkin' narc-ass Baptists!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "Starved of communion" is a phrase I could ponder for hours.


Thomas Merton certainly did. Also, Hildegard of Bingen was a trip and a half.

/The Moon is the Buddha
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PWAGUE WESSELS

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

meanmutton: I'm an atheist but I understand that taking Communion is very important to Christians. I do not understand the significance of using a shared spoon to take it. How does that work? Can't they just each bring their own, clean spoon so they aren't swapping spit?


If you are last, you get to pound all the other guys cottons.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did the Orthodox Rabi ever stop sucking the blood off penises during circumcisions? Cause if he is still doing that no way are they going to invest in plastic spoons.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Farking morons.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

meanmutton: I'm an atheist but I understand that taking Communion is very important to Christians. I do not understand the significance of using a shared spoon to take it. How does that work? Can't they just each bring their own, clean spoon so they aren't swapping spit?


As another atheist, I admire your willingness to assume there's some measure of logic to be found here. I gave up long ago.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you build the network, the virus will use it.

/expected some Tick up in here
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just mix it in with the chili. Serve everyone their own bowl. Worked for Michael Valentine Smith.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mateomaui: meanmutton: I'm an atheist but I understand that taking Communion is very important to Christians. I do not understand the significance of using a shared spoon to take it. How does that work? Can't they just each bring their own, clean spoon so they aren't swapping spit?

As another atheist, I admire your willingness to assume there's some measure of logic to be found here. I gave up long ago.


Spoons are important symbols. For example, the English royal family has been baptized from the same spoon for a few hundred years. They represent all kinds of family continuity. The difference in communions being Occidental churches use chalices or cups from the Last Supper as they describe it; the Oriental churches (with a pope in Constantinople) tell the story with the spoon containing the blood from the Last Supper (IIRC).
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well Rome is home to the Holy See.  Clearly a 1st world nation.  The pope gives the orders.  Non-American Cathics follow it.
On second thought, this is kind of surprising.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sir Paul: / There must be 50 ways to take the host


Get your own chalice, Alice.
Just stick out your tongue, Jung.
Don't cough up a lung, though
Take it on your knee, Bree.
And set yourself free.
 
