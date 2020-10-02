 Skip to content
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a beauty to concision. That article's author and I both lack it.

/didn't skim
//could have to get same effect
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNSTFA
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rook. I only read the first 4 words of the headline.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This author is as problematic as JK Rowling
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me agree. Word too many bad. Say little. Get to point. ME BUSY.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ModernLuddite: Me agree. Word too many bad. Say little. Get to point. ME BUSY.


Ah, I see you have the consultant gene!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: This author is as problematic as JK Rowling


The Rowling books are best if you borrow one, read the cover, return it, and then go have a warm bath and a drink.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: There's a beauty to concision. That article's author and I both lack it.

/didn't skim
//could have to get same effect


Beauty is only skim deep.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In the first three of paragraphs the writer gleefully boasts of their ignorance, no way am I reading that whole shiatpile.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
tl;dr
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
tl;dr.
Didn't check for similar posts either
 
