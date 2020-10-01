 Skip to content
(NBC Bay Area)   San Francisco is becoming slightly less unaffordable due to the pandemic   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, United States, Apartment, Price, City, Economics, past month, According to Jim, CNBC  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco dropped more than 20% from a year ago, to $2,830.

F*ck. Off.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco dropped more than 20% from a year ago, to $2,830.

F*ck. Off.


I pay less than that for a 2bed/2bath, but I live 30 minutes outside of the city.  That's 30 minutes with no traffic.  So over an hour on a normal day, then another 30 minutes or more to find parking.  Fortunately, I don't work in San Francisco.
 
HempHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
San Francisco is too expensive, that why nobody lives there any more.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco dropped more than 20% from a year ago, to $2,830.

F*ck. Off.


Pretty much.  I sometimes get random cold-calls from recruiters for gigs in SF or Silicon Valley.  It takes me anywhere between 5 and 10 minutes to stop laughing.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Remote work is going to crash the San Francisco Bay Area real estate market.  People only live around here because that's where the tech jobs are located.  And the tech industry is seeing that remote work is actually do-able.  If you can work remotely, you'd choose to live anywhere else.

It's also going to crash the tech industry salaries.  Why pay someone $150k in San Francisco when someone equally skilled in Idaho will do the job for $100k?  It will take a few years for this to catch on, but it's going to happen.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Remote work is going to crash the San Francisco Bay Area real estate market.  People only live around here because that's where the tech jobs are located.  And the tech industry is seeing that remote work is actually do-able.  If you can work remotely, you'd choose to live anywhere else.

It's also going to crash the tech industry salaries.  Why pay someone $150k in San Francisco when someone equally skilled in Idaho will do the job for $100k?  It will take a few years for this to catch on, but it's going to happen.


Good.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like the stench of shiat and piss with a spritz of Hep A finally got to them.
 
