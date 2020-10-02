 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTAR Phoenix)   Drop the pruning saw or I will cut you down   (ktar.com) divider line
12
    More: Strange, Sergeant, email Thursday officers, Tommy Thompson, Transport, bladed weapon, 15th Phoenix police, 38-year-old suspect, Physical trauma  
•       •       •

131 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Oct 2020 at 12:53 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Never bring a pruning saw to a gunfight.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let's see if people freak out about this nationwide like with other police shootings.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Let's see if people freak out about this nationwide like with other police shootings.


Dude survived. Because...

He's a lumberjack and he's okay!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Let's see if people freak out about this nationwide like with other police shootings.


Well, this guy had a weapon so no.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Johnny Cash - God's Gonna Cut You Down (Official Video)
Youtube eJlN9jdQFSc
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: kdawg7736: Let's see if people freak out about this nationwide like with other police shootings.

Well, this guy had a weapon so no.


Sorta depends for me.  What kind of pruning saw we talking?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


The former?  Nasty but not something you'd have an easy time doing serious damage with unless you got really lucky.  The latter?  Ummm yeah that's a farking problem no matter who you are unless your name is Bender
 
Saiga410
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: kdawg7736: Let's see if people freak out about this nationwide like with other police shootings.

Well, this guy had a weapon so no.

Sorta depends for me.  What kind of pruning saw we talking?

[Fark user image image 289x174] [Fark user image image 225x225]

The former?  Nasty but not something you'd have an easy time doing serious damage with unless you got really lucky.  The latter?  Ummm yeah that's a farking problem no matter who you are unless your name is Bender


But from a distance?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd take a Silky Katanaboy 1000 into battle.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: kdawg7736: Let's see if people freak out about this nationwide like with other police shootings.

Well, this guy had a weapon so no.

Sorta depends for me.  What kind of pruning saw we talking?

[Fark user image image 289x174] [Fark user image image 225x225]

The former?  Nasty but not something you'd have an easy time doing serious damage with unless you got really lucky.  The latter?  Ummm yeah that's a farking problem no matter who you are unless your name is Bender

But from a distance?
[Fark user image 343x343]


For all distance tree-trimming/police standoff needs we here at Cosmonaut-Co recommend...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I'd take a Silky Katanaboy 1000 into battle.
[Fark user image 479x871]


... damn.  It's like Warhammer 40k and Paul Bunyan had a child...
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: kdawg7736: Let's see if people freak out about this nationwide like with other police shootings.

Well, this guy had a weapon so no.

Sorta depends for me.  What kind of pruning saw we talking?

[Fark user image 289x174] [Fark user image 225x225]

The former?  Nasty but not something you'd have an easy time doing serious damage with unless you got really lucky.  The latter?  Ummm yeah that's a farking problem no matter who you are unless your name is Bender


True. However, I wouldn't want to take my chances with the handsaw either. One lucky shot and that's sticking out of your neck or face...no thanks. A motivated person with a knife can close a 20 foot gap in the time that it would take most people to draw and fire a gun. Ain't nobody got time for that - literally.

There are bad cops who started off as very damaged people and those people belong in another line of work.

As far as normal police officers...most of the beat cops are paranoid, no doubt...but for good reason. They've seen or heard some pretty wild encounters where someone produces a concealed weapon from out of the blue and everything is based on reactions within fractions of a second. There's not much time to observe and think things through. You have to react almost on instinct to movement before your eye can even resolve the object. Judging from most videos of suspects pulling guns on cops, they're reacting to what appears to be a blur and an object in someone's hand that's almost invisible.

Even a relatively untrained person can pull a gun and get off at least 3-4 shots inside of a single second. If you don't react, you might be dead inside of that second.
 
khatores
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I'd take a Silky Katanaboy 1000 into battle.
[Fark user image 479x871]


Now that's hot.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.