Beware the toilet squirrel
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It was a startling discovery inside an East Mountain home. "Nobody expects something to crawl out of your toilet on a Sunday morning," homeowner Lindsay Jones said.

Oh, I don't know.  I suspect article writer never ate Chipotle on a Saturday night.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Want
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet it was loaded with nuts.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd like to say a eulogy for my fellow squirrels . . .
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nothing a 9 iron couldn't handle
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Always hilarious to read about people experiencing this the first time. Growing up my neighbors had to get serious with fastening the covers over those pipes, because otherwise during summer their bathroom became the squirrel waterslide exit.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Squirrels are opportunists.  Always after the low hanging fruit.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: Squirrels are opportunists.  Always after the low hanging fruit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
That's why he's one sexy ass squirrel.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Three Guys smoking pot in a car when a squirrel jump through the sunroof YouTube
Youtube kx3FaDWIf7I
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
lemmiwinks unimpressed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: It was a startling discovery inside an East Mountain home. "Nobody expects something to crawl out of your toilet on a Sunday morning," homeowner Lindsay Jones said.

Oh, I don't know.  I suspect article writer never ate Chipotle on a Saturday night.


NOBODY expects a Tree Rodent Inquisition!
 
