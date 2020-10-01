 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stuff.co.nz)   Protip: Don't make a "joke" about your relative having a bomb on an airplane   (stuff.co.nz) divider line
24
    More: Facepalm, Stupidity, Air New Zealand Flight 901, Idiot, Joke, Court, Air New Zealand, Jokes, Damien Tokutaahi Hadfield  
•       •       •

428 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2020 at 7:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*While getting dragged away by authorities at Heathrow*

BOB'S your uncle.  BOBBBBBBBBBB!
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, anyway. The guy may have been a farking moron, but at least the justice system in New Zealand wasn't trying to stuff private prisons and screw over people to make a point with authority-worshippers.   Kudos..
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the fact that this moron's lawyer actually referred to him as an idiot.  How refreshing.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And always say "Hello" to your friend Jack
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in line at airport security theater somewhere in the US when a kid of about 7 yelled "What If I have a bomb?!!?" It was a whole thing. People running all over, shouting at us to put our hands up, drop our stuff. A whole thing. It ended with the kid crying and the mom crying. I'm glad they boarded a different plane. A whole thing.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Governor Dukakis
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bomb bomb bommity bomb bomb bomb.

I have nipple Greg, can you milk me?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: I was in line at airport security theater somewhere in the US when a kid of about 7 yelled "What If I have a bomb?!!?" It was a whole thing. People running all over, shouting at us to put our hands up, drop our stuff. A whole thing. It ended with the kid crying and the mom crying. I'm glad they boarded a different plane. A whole thing.


My favorite was the pilot who was getting harassed by TSA and said something to the effect of "like I'd need a weapon to crash the plane." Pearls were clutched, garments were rent, hounds of hell were unleashed...
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
People who make this sort of shiatty joke should be arrested on principle.

/See also "It didn't scan, so it must be free!" at the checkout.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not even a DISTANT relative, like your 6th grand cousin on your step mother's side?
 
spleef420
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No no no, it's a bong.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How about a bomb anecdote, or a limerick?
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Many moons ago, when you could go to the gate to meet someone, a group of us were picking up the boss coming in to BWI around 11pm. One of our crew,Turk, ( there's always a Turk) thought it was funny to say loudly as we got past security, "I guess they didn't find that bomb up my ass" Wrong thing to say around a Maryland State cop. They grabbed his ass and hauled him away. Another cop told us not to worry, they were just going to scare him and give him a hard time. So we go to the gate, grab the boss and go looking for Turk so we can head to the bar. No Turk. Went and found the nice cop and find out that Turk was carrying a nickel bag and was arrested. Being late Friday night, no bail until Monday morning. Dumbass.
 
ifky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Remember those cartoons where a guy gets kicked in the ass so hard they fly into the air? Needs to happen to these people.
 
Bullitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Hi, Jack!"
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Those people might not deserve jail and permanent criminal dossiers but they do deserve serious fines as well a temporary flight bans.
 
whitroth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Needs to be institutionalized.

Around 1971, my then-boss was flying, carrying a hot-pressing die of special metal, and made a joke about a bomb.

We only had one of the damn things for *months*, before they finally returned it.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And never loudly and informally greet your friend Jack
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maxis_mydog: Many moons ago, when you could go to the gate to meet someone, a group of us were picking up the boss coming in to BWI around 11pm. One of our crew,Turk, ( there's always a Turk) thought it was funny to say loudly as we got past security, "I guess they didn't find that bomb up my ass" Wrong thing to say around a Maryland State cop. They grabbed his ass and hauled him away. Another cop told us not to worry, they were just going to scare him and give him a hard time. So we go to the gate, grab the boss and go looking for Turk so we can head to the bar. No Turk. Went and found the nice cop and find out that Turk was carrying a nickel bag and was arrested. Being late Friday night, no bail until Monday morning. Dumbass.


Dude wanted to get busted, and he probably rolled over on his connection to get out from under his connection and the DA.
 
CJEmsley19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kkinnison: And never loudly and informally greet your friend Jack


"Hi, Ja- Oh fark."
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Chubb was satisfied with the discharge

Okay, then.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: maxis_mydog: Many moons ago, when you could go to the gate to meet someone, a group of us were picking up the boss coming in to BWI around 11pm. One of our crew,Turk, ( there's always a Turk) thought it was funny to say loudly as we got past security, "I guess they didn't find that bomb up my ass" Wrong thing to say around a Maryland State cop. They grabbed his ass and hauled him away. Another cop told us not to worry, they were just going to scare him and give him a hard time. So we go to the gate, grab the boss and go looking for Turk so we can head to the bar. No Turk. Went and found the nice cop and find out that Turk was carrying a nickel bag and was arrested. Being late Friday night, no bail until Monday morning. Dumbass.

Dude wanted to get busted, and he probably rolled over on his connection to get out from under his connection and the DA.


Nah, he was just your typical dumbass. He got lucky and only got 2 years probation for the weed. That sobered him up for awhile.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.