(Cole and Marmalade)   "Yesterday at the shelter was a sad, yet a very happy day. After coming in as a teenage stray in early January of 2014, Jane found her forever home yesterday". Welcome to a happy Caturday   (coleandmarmalade.com) divider line
420
    More: Caturday, Adoption, Meet Jane, new homes, Sibling, Humane society, sister Cocoa, Jane's new dad, Jane's story  
•       •       •

420 Comments
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Welcome Caturday!!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

!!!
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thank you Caturday approval Mod.  Yet again, I could use the funnies.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sir Percy decided it was time for my son to take a break
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey I have a question, we want to see where the Sisters go when they are out during the day and I saw a GPS map last week of someone's furball galavanting.  What's the best GPS collar for a 10 lb cat 🐱?

Oh, and hi everyone!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fantastically freakishly floofy Friday Finnegan fiesta fandango!

Aaaand, I still can't reply to posts.
:-{ (
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Poor DIL can't even have a moment of peace and quiet in the bathtub :D
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


firefox crashed at 5:01, just as I was about to post. it took 15 mins to get it to reopen!
about the way this week has been.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I got here early. Hi animal people. I saw this on a drive around a lake one day. I thought that's a funny thing to do.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Little baby slugs. What day is this?
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


have the tree started to change in your area yet? they haven't here...
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I love this subtle gif.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The wife and her continuing efforts to spoil Andrew :-)
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 236x240] [View Full Size image _x_]
I love this subtle gif.


I never noticed it before!


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x1133]
The wife and her continuing efforts to spoil Andrew :-)


A cat slave's work is never done.



Up next for her:

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: valnt9: [Fark user image 236x240] [View Full Size image _x_]
I love this subtle gif.

I never noticed it before!


[i.chzbgr.com image 695x661]


I thought I saw the tail move, and just stared at it to confirm that I wasn't going crazy.
very subtle.
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hola! Still in hospital. Already got my first round of chemo and tolerated it really well. Didn't get sick or nuthin! Cried cuz I miss Earl. Ate fuds, played Plague Inc. on my phone, cried cuz I miss Earl. Channel surfed and got mad when I realized History Channel and TLC and AE are all nothing but reality shows then cried cuz I miss Earl. Nurs
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
New pics of the kittens we adopted a few months ago:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hola! Still in hospital. Already got my first round of chemo and tolerated it really well. Didn't get sick or nuthin! Cried cuz I miss Earl. Ate fuds, played Plague Inc. on my phone, cried cuz I miss Earl. Channel surfed and got mad when I realized History Channel and TLC and AE are all nothing but reality shows then cried cuz I miss Earl. Nurs


I hate using mobile. Anyway, they're cutting me loose tomorrow. I think they're worried that my mom will start smuggling Earl in. Either that or they're out of kleenex.

/I  MISS MY EARL KITTEH!!!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hola! Still in hospital. Already got my first round of chemo and tolerated it really well. Didn't get sick or nuthin! Cried cuz I miss Earl. Ate fuds, played Plague Inc. on my phone, cried cuz I miss Earl. Channel surfed and got mad when I realized History Channel and TLC and AE are all nothing but reality shows then cried cuz I miss Earl. Nurs


*hugs* thanks for touching base! We've all been quite worried about you!  Glad to hear they're getting right to it and it's not hitting you too hard!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hola! Still in hospital. Already got my first round of chemo and tolerated it really well. Didn't get sick or nuthin! Cried cuz I miss Earl. Ate fuds, played Plague Inc. on my phone, cried cuz I miss Earl. Channel surfed and got mad when I realized History Channel and TLC and AE are all nothing but reality shows then cried cuz I miss Earl. Nurs

I hate using mobile. Anyway, they're cutting me loose tomorrow. I think they're worried that my mom will start smuggling Earl in. Either that or they're out of kleenex.

/I  MISS MY EARL KITTEH!!!


Glad to hear that you also get to return to Earl swiftly!!  In the meantime, try to hold yourself over with our pictures!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hola! Still in hospital. Already got my first round of chemo and tolerated it really well. Didn't get sick or nuthin! Cried cuz I miss Earl. Ate fuds, played Plague Inc. on my phone, cried cuz I miss Earl. Channel surfed and got mad when I realized History Channel and TLC and AE are all nothing but reality shows then cried cuz I miss Earl. Nurs


THANK YOU FOR POSTING!
I know I'm not the only one who haz a huge worrie!!
how long do you think you're gonna be in there?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hola! Still in hospital. Already got my first round of chemo and tolerated it really well. Didn't get sick or nuthin! Cried cuz I miss Earl. Ate fuds, played Plague Inc. on my phone, cried cuz I miss Earl. Channel surfed and got mad when I realized History Channel and TLC and AE are all nothing but reality shows then cried cuz I miss Earl. Nurs

THANK YOU FOR POSTING!
I know I'm not the only one who haz a huge worrie!!
how long do you think you're gonna be in there?


(asked and answered)
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hola! Still in hospital. Already got my first round of chemo and tolerated it really well. Didn't get sick or nuthin! Cried cuz I miss Earl. Ate fuds, played Plague Inc. on my phone, cried cuz I miss Earl. Channel surfed and got mad when I realized History Channel and TLC and AE are all nothing but reality shows then cried cuz I miss Earl. Nurs


Hai!!  Glad to hear from you!  The Boyz say hai too!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hola! Still in hospital. Already got my first round of chemo and tolerated it really well. Didn't get sick or nuthin! Cried cuz I miss Earl. Ate fuds, played Plague Inc. on my phone, cried cuz I miss Earl. Channel surfed and got mad when I realized History Channel and TLC and AE are all nothing but reality shows then cried cuz I miss Earl. Nurs

I hate using mobile. Anyway, they're cutting me loose tomorrow. I think they're worried that my mom will start smuggling Earl in. Either that or they're out of kleenex.

/I  MISS MY EARL KITTEH!!!


Aw hon, I bet Earl misses you too! I imagine it's a good way to work through what else is grieving you. Been worried of course. And I am sorry that you were right..keep us in teh loop please. Maybe I will text you..
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Some Buzzie
Fark user imageView Full Size


/lots more pictures later
//cat tree adventures!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mad_Radhu: New pics of the kittens we adopted a few months ago:

[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x355]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x1133]
The wife and her continuing efforts to spoil Andrew :-)

A cat slave's work is never done.



Up next for her:

[i.chzbgr.com image 500x500]


:-)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well, Eli the Bitey has been joining my son's Zoom classes. Evidently he is quite a hit. Who can resist a fuzy purring critter?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mad_Radhu: New pics of the kittens we adopted a few months ago:

[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x355]


awesome!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Well, Eli the Bitey has been joining my son's Zoom classes. Evidently he is quite a hit. Who can resist a fuzy purring critter?


Smart cat. He's helping make sure people keep attending class ;-)
(Dang it... Can't find a winking kitty emoji)
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Mad_Radhu: New pics of the kittens we adopted a few months ago:

[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x355]

[Fark user image image 800x1066]


That's great. She basically shifts into liquid form when she is sleeping in her heated cat bed. She'll just slowly melt out of it.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Getting ready for travel, so I may be a wee bit more scarce this week. Driving after work, overnight at my folks, then roll to the tip o the mitt. I will be harvesting apples and freezing my whatsits off! Don't know if I will kayak. Maybe once...
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Apparently today I broke some cat law or rule because I dared to use the bathroom BEFORE feeding Salem his gooshie fud.

His usual routine is headbutt my legs & twine around them (Seriously, Salem! If I fall on you, you won't be getting any gooshie fud!) all the white meowing, chirping and trilling non-stop.

I was greeted by him YELLING at me at the top of his lungs before I could even get from the bathroom to the kitchen. Not just yelling, but he's on the countertop yelling, so in yo face lady!

Oh, well! Maybe he'll forgive me one day for my egregious cat law and/or rule breaking. :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hola! Still in hospital. Already got my first round of chemo and tolerated it really well. Didn't get sick or nuthin! Cried cuz I miss Earl. Ate fuds, played Plague Inc. on my phone, cried cuz I miss Earl. Channel surfed and got mad when I realized History Channel and TLC and AE are all nothing but reality shows then cried cuz I miss Earl. Nurs


((((((HUGS))))))
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hola! Still in hospital. Already got my first round of chemo and tolerated it really well. Didn't get sick or nuthin! Cried cuz I miss Earl. Ate fuds, played Plague Inc. on my phone, cried cuz I miss Earl. Channel surfed and got mad when I realized History Channel and TLC and AE are all nothing but reality shows then cried cuz I miss Earl. Nurs

I hate using mobile. Anyway, they're cutting me loose tomorrow. I think they're worried that my mom will start smuggling Earl in. Either that or they're out of kleenex.

/I  MISS MY EARL KITTEH!!!


*farkies in a fresh color*

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now I'm sure I won't miss any further posts you manage to make before getting home!!  Also, here's Babs being extra photogenic to help with your kitty withdrawal
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Are YOU RWDA? Yes, I'm talking to YOU. If so, you just skip this post, missy!

Everyone else: Check, and if your name is not on this, and you'd like it to be, please make sure you quote MY post, so I get a notification. Caturday gets busy, so I'm not sure I'll see it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
