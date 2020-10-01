 Skip to content
(Delta Optimist)   The cost of visiting your Canadian girlfriend can be very real   (delta-optimist.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter, had sex.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Moose out front shoulda told ya.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The RCMP said members with the force's marine Shiprider program were patrolling along the marine border in the Southern Gulf Islands when they spotted a cabin cruiser out of Bellingham anchored in the Crescent Beach Channel near Blackie Spit.

Typical cops.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Canadians are as hospitable as anyone, but we don't fark around, got it?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If it had been the other way around, she'd be in ICE custody in Arizona, and Georgia, and Michigan...probably for 3 or 4 years before she gets to see an attorney who will suggest she pleads guilty to 17 counts of terrorism and will only serve 45 years instead of life.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damn yanks sneaking up the back passage
 
Deece
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damn right.

Keep your sick ass on your own side, buddy.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But officer, I was boating on up to Alaska when the motor just happened to cut out as I was passing by the area where my master mechanic female acquaintance lives.
 
1funguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This type of "Canadian Girlfriend" translates to "Escort" in American English.

/ glad to help, eh
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Stay in your own country you Yankee plague rats.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Come on, Canadians. Now is not the time to play the field. Now is the time to build our igloos and encyst ourselves inside for the winter. And what are we going to do with that guy's boat? Parking is hard enough to find in Surrey.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Moose out front shoulda told ya.


Never before has that line been more apt.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And I thought driving 120 miles to visit *my* girlfriend was bad

/ex-girlfriend now
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
About 13 years ago, my Canadian ex had his cousin drop him off in the middle of the St. Lawrence River off of Brockville, ON. He swam the rest of the way to the US to be with his girlfriend. That worked for a few years. He was eventually caught. I think someone ratted him out. I still think he can't come back to the US.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ZAZ: Doesn't matter, had sex.


S'en fout, a eu des relations sexuelles
 
